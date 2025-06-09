Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 44 -- Max Homa Has Won 6 Times on the PGA Tour
We are counting down Cal’s top 50 athletes based on their careers as post-collegiate professionals. Their performance as Golden Bears is not factored into the rankings.
44. MAX HOMA
Years at Cal: 2009 to 2013
Sport: Golf
Age: 34
Hometown: Burbank, Calif,
Why we ranked him here: Homa turned pro after his senior season at Cal, and tied for ninth at the Frys Open in his professional debut in October 2013. He had off and on success early in his career then lost his PGA Tour card after 2015. He earned it back a year later before losing it again after missing the cut 13 times in 15 tournaments in 2017 and earning just $18,000 for the season. He was back on the Tour in 2019, when he posted his first victory, winning the Wells Fargo Championship in May. Between the 2020-21 and 2022-23 seasons, Homa won more five tournaments, had 23 top-10 finishes and earned more than $19 million. He is popular with fans and has been a frequent amusing participant on social media. Homa reached a high point of No. 5 on the official world golf rankings in 2023 and was in the top-10 when he finished in a tie for third at the 2024 Masters. But Homa hasn’t won since capturing the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023 and saw his world ranking plummet to No. 83 after the PGA Championship last month, where he shot a 7-under 64 in the second round — his best score ever in a major — but wound up tied for 60th. Now ranked No. 92 in the world, Homa still is awaiting his first title in one of the four majors, where he has just four top-30 finishes in 23 starts. It won't happen at the 2025 U.S. Open this week -- Homa failed to qualify.
At Cal: As a junior in 2012, Homa was a third-team PING All-America selection. He won the Pac-12 championship as a senior in 2013, including an opening-round score of 61 that set a course record at the Los Angeles Country Club. Homa then won the NCAA individual title by 3 strokes for a Cal team that was ranked No. 1 in the country (the Bears finished in a tie for third at the NCAA championships). Homa was named first-team All-American and was chosen to the All-Nicklaus Team by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky
Recent articles:
Cal lands another O-lineman commit and its 2026 recruiting class continues to rise
Cal promises to support athletes after House Settlement
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 45 Bryan Anger
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 46 Charles Johnson