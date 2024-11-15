Cal's Pass Rush Aims to `Create Havoc' For Syracuse Quarterback
Cal senior defensive end Xavier Carlton’s father, Demetrius, played linebacker at the University of Utah. Mom Lorraine, obviously, didn’t play the sport, but she is involved as what her son calls the “notification bird,” forwarding news and even football advice.
“Mom coaches, too. She’s married to a former linebacker,” Xavier Carlton said. “I’m telling you, game day at the Carlton house is fun.”
Presumably, Mom and Dad will be at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon when Syracuse (6-3, 3-3 ACC) visits Cal (5-4, 1-4) for a noon kickoff.
If game day for the Carlton family is going to be fun this week, Xavier and his defensive teammates are going to have to be at the top of their game against a high-scoring Orange offense led by senior quarterback Kyle McCord.
A transfer from Ohio State, McCord leads the nation with 350.3 passing yards per game and 23 touchdowns. His weapons include running back LeQuint Allen, who has 652 rushing yards and nine touchdowns and has caught 47 passes for 368 yards and three more scores.
Wide receivers Jackson Meeks and Trebor Pena have combined for 115 receptions for 1,292 yards and nine more TDs, and tight end Oronde Gadsden II has 46 catches for 598 yards and four scores.
Do the math: Those four skill players have totaled nearly 3,000 all-purpose yards with 25 touchdowns. The Orange averages just under 32 points per game.
“They’re going to give us a lot of different pictures,” Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon said. “We’re going to have our hands full.”
Carlton’s reaction?
He can’t wait.
Carlton is impressed by McCord, but also saw Pitt force him into five interceptions. The goal is to “just create havoc for him,” said the 6-foot-6, 275-pound native of Modesto, who ranks third in the ACC with nine sacks.
“We want to make sure we instill fear into our opponents.”
While it seems unlikely the Orange arrive at Strawberry Canyon with fear in their hearts, the Cal defense no doubt has their attention.
“To play great pass defense,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said, “you have to be able to affect the quarterback and you’ve got to be able to cover.”
The Bears have done both this season. They’ve been tough on opposing quarterbacks, sacking them 29 times, pressuring 39 more times and intercepting them 17 times, which is most in the nation.
Cal leads the ACC in scoring defense, allowing 19.3 points per game, and has surrendered more than 17 points in a game just three times in nine outings.
It’s an impressive turnaround after last season, when the Bears had their worst defensive season under Wilcox, giving up more than 32 points per game.
Carlton recalls gathering with defensive team leaders Craig Woodson, David Reese and Nohl Williams last January, with all of them pledging that change the narrative this season.
“When we first got into the ACC, a lot of people were expecting us to go down, be an easy team,” Carlton said. Instead, the Bears decided, "We’re going to show every team we play it’s going to be a long day.”
The day is certainly more fun for Carlton when he gets to the quarterback. He had two sacks last week against Wake Forest and needs six more over the next three (or four) games to erase Ryan Riddle’s 2004 single-season record of 14.5.
“It’s a thrill getting on the corner of those tackles and pushing by and getting the quarterback on the ground. It feels exhilarating,” Carlton said.
“You see me on TV throwing the X up (with his arms) . . . just showing everybody you can’t take me down. You have to put two or three more people on me. It feels awesome.”
*** CAL’S SACK HISTORY: The Bears have 29 sacks through nine games this season. Here’s how that stacks up with their best seasons totals dating back to 1980, when the NCAA began tracking sacks as an official stat:
CAL’S TOP-10 SEASON SACKS
1. 53 sacks (342 yards), 1999
2 tie. 45 sacks (367 yards), 2000
2 tie. 45 sacks (345 yards), 2002
4. 40 sacks (238 yards), 1994
5. 38 sacks (296 yards), 2003
6 tie. 37 sacks (237 yards), 1991
6 tie. 37 sacks (253 yards), 2004
8 tie. 36 sacks (yards N/A), 1982
8 tie. 36 sacks (255 yards), 1996
8 tie. 36 sacks (228 yards), 2019