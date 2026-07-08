Cal's Ron Rivera Gets a New Title; Co-ADs Receive Contract Extensions

Cal football general manager Ron Rivera will now also hold the title of athletic director for football, Cal Chancellor Rich Lyons announced to staff in a Wednesday email obtained by Cal Bears on SI.

Rivera had his contract extended to a third year through March 2028, as previously reported.

Lyons also announced that co-athletic directors Jay Larson and Jenny Simon-O’Neill have received one-year contract extensions.

Rivera, 64, a former All-America linebacker for the Bears who went on to a successful NFL head coaching career, was hired in the spring of 2025 to oversee the football program.

He worked alongside former coach Justin Wilcox last year before dismissing him late the season after the Bears’ loss at Stanford in the Big Game. The Bears finished last season with a 7-6 record afer a 35-31 defeat to Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl.

Rivera then hired Oregon defensive coordinator and Cal alum Tosh Lupoi as the program’s head coach. Lupoi immediately secured a commitment from quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele to remain at Cal after a promising freshman season. He has since generated great off-season momentum through successful recruiting.

Rivera talks in the video above during spring practice, offering his thoughts on how Lupoi was progressing as a first-time head coach.

“In recognition of Ron’s leadership of, contributions to, and impact on our football program, I have also decided to change his title to General Manager and Athletic Director for Football,” Lyons wrote to staff members.

Larson and Simon-O’Neill were introduced as co-ADs on July 2 of last year, replacing Jim Knowlton. Together, they oversee Cal’s remaining 29 sports, aside from football.

Rich Lyons email, page 1 | Cal Athletics

Rich Lyons email, page 2 | Cal Athletics

Lyons indicated his satisfaction with the work the two have done since being promoted.

“Throughout the course of the previous year, they have ably handled a wide array of challenges and opportunities during an era of dramatic change in the intercollegiate landscape,” Lyons wrote.

“I also appreciate all that they are contributing to our ongoing efforts to launch a new era of excellence for Cal Athletics.”

Larson and Simon-O’Neill are spearheading the launch of Cal’s “Strawberry Creek Studios,” aimed at updating the athletic department’s organizational structure and intended to improve storytelling and revenue generation.

Cal men’s basketball, under third-year coach Mark Madsen, is coming off a 22-win season, its best in a decade, concluding with a spot in the NIT. The women’s basketball team won 21 games and played in the NCAA’s WBIT a year after earning a bid to the NCAA tournament.

Cal’s football team opens its 2026 schedule on Sept. 5 with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against long-time former Pac-12 rival UCLA at Berkeley’s Memorial Stadium.

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