Cal Safety Kingston Lopa Lands on Bednarik Award Semifinal List

Safety Kingston Lopa, who has been Cal’s best player this season and one of the nation’s most accomplished defensive backs, was named one of 18 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award.

The Bednarik Award is presented to the nation’s top defensive player.

Lopa, a third-year sophomore transfer from Oregon, was the NCAA leader in pass interceptions for seven consecutive weeks. Despite missing two games last month due to a concussion, he remains No. 2 nationally in that category with five picks.

While Cal has struggled to a 3-6 record, including three consecutive defeats, Lopa has continued to excel. The Sacramento native’s Pro Football Focus grade of 91.1 in pass coverage was the highest of any defensive back (cornerbacks and safeties) in the country through last week.

*** Cal defensive coordinator Michael Hutchings talks in the video above about Lopa's early-season development.

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The Bears, who had bye last weekend, return to action Saturday at Virginia. They need to win their final three games in order to secure bowl eligibility.

Lopa becomes the fourth Cal player named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, joining cornerback Nohl Williams (2024), linebacker Evan Weaver (2019) and cornerback Daymeion Hughes (2006).

Lopa burst on the scene by picking off three passes in Cal’s win at Syracuse in Week 2. One of his three interceptions vs. the Orange was a 24-yard pick-six that put the Bears in front.

His performance at Syracuse made him the first Cal player to snare three interceptions in a game since Jaylinn Hawkins against TCU at the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl.

Lopa also ranks second on the team with 39 tackles, including 30 solo stops. He has three pass breakups and one quarterback hurry. Against SMU, he was given snaps on offense at wide receiver and made his first college pass reception.

The Bednarik Award was first presented in 1994 and honors Chuck Bednarik, an All-America at Pennsylvania who went in to become an All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles. A college and pro football hall of famer, Bednarik is also recognized as the last full-time two-way player in the NFL.

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