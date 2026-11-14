Cal vs. Virginia Thread: Both Teams Seeking to Halt 3-Game Skids

Winless since Oct. 10, Cal plays its final road game of the season when it takes on Virginia today at 12:30 p.m. PT. The game will be aired on the ACC Network.

The Bears (3-6, 2-4 ACC) and the Cavaliers (4-5, 2-4) both are riding three-game losing streaks and both have failed to meet expectations. Cal had high hopes with new coach Tosh Lupoi and Virginia expected more after going 11-3 and playing in the ACC championship game last season.

*** Lupoi discusses Virginia and Cavaliers coach Tony Elliot in the video above.

Cal, which closes out the regular season with home games the next two Saturdays against Stanford and Pittsburgh, must win its final three games to achieve bowl eligibility.

Stay with us this afternoon for updates throughout the game. In the meantime, some pre-game reading:

-- Our exhaustive game preview, answering any and all of your questions

-- We asked a Virginia beat writer 5 Questions about the Cavaliers

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

-- The latest Cal-Virginia injury report

-- Will Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele remain in Berkeley next season?

-- How Cal responded to a tumultuous bye week

-- Cal loses a running back recruit

-- Big changes for NFL players with Cal roots

-- Safety Kingston Lopa lands on short list for big award

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