Cal Saturday Injury Update: QB Sagapolutele, S Lopa Will Dress, Game-Time Decision If They Play

It's coming right down to the wire as to whether Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and safety Kingston Lopa will play in Saturday afternoon's game against Virginia Tech in Berkeley.

According to a Saturday morning Twitter message from ESPN's Pete Thamel, both Sagapolutele and Lopa will be in uniform for warmups, but a decision on whether they can play will be made just before the game starts at 12:30 p.m.

Both Sagapolutele and Lopa suffered concussions that knocked them out of last week's 39-31 loss to UNLV, and Cal presumably is waiting to the last moment to determine whether either is ready to go. Cal starting inside linebacker Kamar Mothudi will also be a game-time decision whether he will play.

If Sagapolutele cannot play, Cal's starting quarterback will be Jackson Brousseau, who perfromed well in the second half of the game against UNLV. He passed for 200 yards and led the Bears to 24 second-half points, which are the most points Cal's offense has scored in any half this season against an FBS opponent.

Lopa leads the nation in interceptions with five and also leads Cal in tackles despite missing virtually all of last week's game.

Cal running back Adam Mohammed has been ruled out for the game, and with both Mohammed and Carter Vargas unable to play Saturday, Ashten Emory is likely to be the Bears top ball-carrier on Saturday. He rushed for 48 yards last week. Cal might even go without a running back, as it did often last week.

Cal wide receiver Chase Hendricks, who leads the team in receptions with 32 and was listed as questionable early in the week, is not on the game day injury list, so he will play against Virginia Tech.

Pete Thamel Tweet | Pete Thamel X

Saturday injury report | The ACC

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