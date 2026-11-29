Cal beat Pitt 41-17 in the Bears' final game of the season in front of a crowd of 23,480 in Berkeley on Saturday.

Two questions remain: Will Tosh Lupoi be fired after just one season as Cal's head coach despite winning the season finale by a large margin, and was this Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele’s final game as a member of the Cal football team?

Lupoi’s shaky job status is detailed below in the “What It Means” category.

The game summary:

CAL 41, PITT 17

RECORDS: CAL (4-8, 3-6 ACC), PITT (6-6, 3-6 ACC….)

Player of the Game

Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. Sagapolutele was 31-for-42 for 356 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and his 356 yards were the most of his Cal career against an FBS opponent. He completed eight passes for 86 yards during Cal's 96-yard touchdown drive late in the first half that put Cal ahead 13-7. Cal wide receiver Chase Hendricks was a close second for Player of the Game honors.

Turning Point

Cal trailed 7-6 late in the first half when it marched 96 yards for a touchdown that put the Bear ahead 13-7 with 37 seconds left in the second quarter. It was Cal's longest scoring drive of the season, and 86 of the yards game on Sagapolutele pass completions.

KEY PLAY 1: Starting from the Pitt 32-yard line, Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolu completed a pass behind the line of scrimmage to Chase Hendricks, who lateraled to Carson Perry-Smith who carried to the Pitt 17-yard line. An unnecessary roughness penalty on Pitt on that play moved the ball to the 8-yard line to complete the 24-yard play. That led to Town McGough’s 20-yard field goal that gave the Bears a 3-0 lead with 8:36 left in the first quarter.

KEY PLAY 2: Pitt’s Ja’Kyrian Turner fumbled, which was forced by Cal linebacker AJ Tuitele. Cal’s Kingston Lopa picked up the ball at the Pitt 33-yard line and returned it 9 yards to the 24. That led to McGough’s 39-yard field goal, increasing Cal’s lead to 6-0 with 5:34 left in the first quarter.

King's ball 🙌@LopaKingston with the fumble recovery to get the Bears' offense back on the field. #GoBears | @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/ztrTWmANiY — Cal Football (@CalFootball) November 29, 2026

KEY PLAYS 3: Pitt’s Turner ran 30 yards to the Cal 15-yard, and on the next play Pitt quarterback Corey Dailey threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Malik Wright, putting the Panthers ahead 7-6 with 3:48 remaining in the first quarter.

KEY PLAY 4: On Cal’s fourth-and-2 play from the Pitt 27-yard line, Cal’s Carson Perry-Smith was stopped for a 1-yard loss, turning the ball over to Pitt with 14:34 left in the second quarter.

KEY PLAY 5: A long pass by Pitt’s Dailey was intercepted by Cal’s Niles Davis in the end zone for a touchback with 11:34 to go in the second quarter.

KEY PLAY 6: Cal’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Chase Henricks to complete a 96-yard drive and give Cal a 13-7 lead with 37 seconds left in the first half.

KEY PLAY 7: Sagapolutele completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Mark Hamper to give Cal a 20-7 lead with 13:1 o go in the third quarter.

KEY PLAY 8: Pitt's Shawn Lee Jr. intercepted a Sagapolutele pass at the Pitt 24-yard line with 7:32 left in he third quarter. Sagapolutele was injured on the play.

KEY PLAY 9: Pitt's Antonio Chadha kicked a 38-yard field goal to cut the Cal lead to 20-10 with 13:41 remaining in the fourth quarter.

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KEY PLAY 10: Pitt's Braylan Lovelace intercepted a Sagapolutele pas and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown to reduce Cal's lead to 20-17 with 12:14 to go in the fourth quarter.

KEY PLAY 11: On a third-and-17 play from the Cal 9-yard line, Sagapolutele completed a 28-yard pass to Anthony League, who made a one-handed catch on the play and raced along the sidelines for a first down with 10:24 left in the fourth quarter. That eventually led to Adam Mohammed's 5-yard touchdown run to complete that 84-yard drive and give Cal a 27-17 lead with 7:49 to play.

KEY PLAY 12: Cal's Tristan Dunn intercepted a Corey Dailey Pass and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown that gave the Bears a 34-17 lead with 5:53 remaining in the fourth quarter.

KEY PLAY 13: Cal linebacker Kamar Mothudi intercepted a pass and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown to make it 41-17.

STAT OF THE GAME I: Cal had two takeaways in the first half against Pitt. The Bears had not forced a turnover in either of their past two games and had forced just one turnover in their previous six games. Cal forced two more turnovers in the second half, giving the Bears a seaon-high four takeaways.

STAT OF THE GAME II: Cal had just 14 rushing yards, but the Bears still won because they had 402 passing yards.

INDIVIDUAL STAT OF THE GAME: Cal wide receiver Chase Henricks had a season-high 14 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown.

QUARTERBACK STATISTICS: Cal’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was 31-for-42 for 356 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions; Cal’s Dominic Ingrassia was 4-for-4 for 46 yards; Cal's Jackson Brouseau was 0-for-2; Pitt’s Corey Dailey was 15-for-27 for 180 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

CAL PLAYER AVAILABILITY: Safety, Isaiah Crosby, safety Aiden Manutai and tight end tight end Taimane Purcell did not play.

PITT PLAYER AVAILABILITY: Running back Damon Ferguson Jr. and defensive back Rioan Strader did not play.

What It Means

The Bears’ upset win over Pitt halted Cal’s five-game losing streak and ended the disappointing 2026 season on a positive note. But did it save Cal coach Tosh Lupoi’s job? The small crowd Saturday certainly did not help Lupoi’s case, but the margin of victory might have helped. General manager Ron Rivera will be making the decision on Lupoi’s fate (with Chancellor Rich Lyons’ approval), and a decision on Lupoi’s job status should be coming soon. There has been speculation that Rivera, a former NFL head coach, might like to be Cal’s head coach if Lupoi is let go. If Lupoi is being retained for a second season it’s possible there will be no announcement. Lupoi said after the Stanford game that he expects to be back as Cal’s head coach in 2027.

Cal’s final 4-8 record matches the Bears’ 2022 season for their worst record since 2013, when Cal went 1-10 in Sonny Dykes’ first season as the Bears’ head coach. (Dykes lasted three more seasons after 2013 as Cal’s head coach). This is the 17th straight season in which Cal failed to finish with a winning conference record. But it’s the first season since 2022 that Cal failed to get to a bowl game.

If Lupoi is fired after the first season of his five-year contract, Cal would have to pay him a $14.8 million buyout. That buyout could change if Lupoi is fired “with cause,” which means some off-field issue comes into play. Lupoi is being paid $4 million this season and his salary would gradually increase each year until he is paid $5 million in his fifth season.

Lupoi’s status going forward should be known before Wednesday’s signing day for incoming recruits. High school prospects need to know whether the coach they committed to will be their coach in 2027.

The last time a Cal head football coach was fired after just one season was 1946, when Frank Wickhorst was let go after a 2-7 season. All 13 Cal head coaches since then have lasted at least three seasons, except for Steve Mariucci, who left after one season at Cal to become the San Francisco 49ers head coach in 1996.

Cal’s Next Game

Next Game: Cal vs. Sacramento State in 2027 opener

Site: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley

Date: Saturday, August 28, 2027

Starting time: To be determined

TV: To be determined

Most recent Sacramento State result: Sacramento State had a 2-9 record before playing its final game of the 2026 season on Saturday night at Hawaii.