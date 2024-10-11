Cal Tight End Jack Endries - Faster Than Anyone Knew
Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza is tight end Jack Endries’ roommate, so he may have been a little biased when bragging on Endries’ 57-yard touchdown catch against Miami last Saturday night.
“My buddy, Jack Endries, he’s a good buddy,” Mendoza said. “He had a great touchdown run, where he actually outran the corner.
“That was a surprise to a lot (of people). Not a surprise to me - I know he’s a really fast guy.”
At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, the sophomore from the East Bay community of Danville, is not likely to challenge teammates Jaydn Ott or Jaivian Thomas to a 40-yard dash sprint.
But Endries was fast enough to put himself in select company when he caught a pass down the left sideline. He stayed in front of Miami cornerback D’Yoni Hill, whose official bio says he was a sprinter on his high school’s 4x100 relay team in the Florida state finals.
Here's the thing: Endries’ 57-yard scoring play was the second-longest in the 21st century by a Cal tight end.
Only Jake Tonges, who had a 60-yarder vs. Ole Miss in 2019 has topped Endries.
“It was such a great feeling,” said Endries, a former walk-on, who said he had a couple 70-yard receptions at Monte Vista High School. “Obviously, a little different feeling when there’s 50,000 people there. Probably my favorite touchdown ever.”
Two other Cal players who later became tight ends went longer on TDs this century, but both were wide receivers at the time:
— Stephen Anderson caught a 75-yard scoring pass against Colorado in 2014. He switched to tight end a year later and subsequently played seven seasons at the position in the NFL.
— David Gray hauled in a 71-yard TD vs. Baylor in his first college game in 2002. It was his only reception that season and came in coach Jeff Tedford’s debut, a 70-22 victory. Gray was moved to tight end as a senior in 2005, but played wide receiver his first three seasons.
Heck, even Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez — the most prolific tight end in NFL history — never caught a pass as long as 57 yards at Cal. His longest college reception: 50 yards.
The Bears were trailing the unbeaten and then-No. 8 Hurricanes 7-0 in the first quarter and facing second-and-10 from their own 43 when Endries’ big moment happened.
“I was running down, caught the ball . . . at first I thought he was going to throw it over my shoulder then he lays it on me. Perfect.” Endries said.
“When I was running, I was looking at the (stadium video board) above me to see how close he was. It looked like he was about to tackle me. Once I got to the 30-yard line, I finally accepted I was in. Really good feeling.”
Endries admitted he was a bit surprised he wasn’t dragged down from behind.
“It’s a corner chasing me . . . I guess I had just enough.”