Cal to Host De La Salle Football Game Against Centennial

Cal's Memorial Stadium will be the 2026 site for a classic matchup between high school football powerhouses De La Salle of Northern California and Centennial High School of Southern California, according to Tarek Fattal of High School on SI.

The game is scheduled to be played in Berkeley on September 26 with a 2 p.m. starting time. The game is expected to be televised by one of the ESPN networks.

The Cal Golden Bears play a home game at the same site the night before, on Friday, September 25, against Clemson. The playing surface at Memorial Stadium is FieldTurf, a synthetic surface, so the field condition will not be affected.

FOOTBALL: Corona Centennial’s showdown with De La Salle will be played at Cal Berkeley on Saturday, September 26 at 2 p.m.



The game is expected to be played on one of ESPN’s networks.



cc: @MitchBookLive — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) June 22, 2026

De La Salle High School, which is located in Concord, California, went 12-1 in 2025, and the only defeat came in the Open Division state championship game against Santa Margarita Catholic.

The De La Salle Spartans have won eight state championships, and they still have the nation's longest winning streak of 151 consecutive victories achieved from 1992 two September 4, 2004 when Bellevue (Washington) defeated De La Salle to end the streak.

Santa Margarita had defeated Centennial in the Southern Section championship game to end Centennials's season at 12-2.