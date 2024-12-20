Cal Transfer WR Nyziah Hunter Commits to Nebraska
Cal wiide receiver Nyziah Hunter was the first prominent Cal player to enter the transfer portal, and he reportedly has become the first prominent Cal transfer to make a commitment to his next college.
According to multiple sites, Hunter has committed to transferring to Nebraska for 2025.
Hunter became a surprise standout as a freshman at Cal this past season. He was not scheduled to be a starter when the season began, but because of injures to two projected wide receiver starters, Hunter got extensive playing time. By mdseason he became a starter and was productive.
Hunter finished the season wth 40 receptions, which ranked second on the team, and he led the team in both receiving yards per game (48.2) and receiving touchdowns (5). When Hunter had six receptions and a touchdown catch in the opener against North Texas, Hunter said afterward that he was surprsed he got much playing time in the game.
Perhaps the most attractive aspect of Hunter's resume is that he was a redshirt freshman this past season, giving him three more years of college eligibilty.
Nebraska has a 6-6 record heading into its December 28 game against Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl.
