Cal-UNLV Thread: Bears Hoping to Rediscover Their Offense vs. Rebels

Cal closes out its non-conference schedule this afternoon at UNLV in its first road meeting vs. the Rebels. Kickoff is 12:30 p.m. The forecast calls for 92 degrees at kickoff with the temperature climbing to about 96 by mid-afternoon, so Bears will be relieved the game is played indoors.

The Bears (2-2, 1-1 ACC) and Rebels (2-2, 1-0 MWC) have split two games in the all-time series.

Cal is coming off a 24-10 home defeat to Clemson, which held the Bears without an offensive touchdown at Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2018.

Finding an offensive rhythm may be complicated by player availability. Running backs Adam Mohammed and Carter Vargas are question to play due to injuries. If neither can go, expect to see more from third-stringer Ashten Emory.

Also up for grabs is whether coach Tosh Lupoi will shuffle duties among his offensive staff, possibly removing play-calling duties from first-time offensive coordinator Jordan Somerville.

We'll provide updates throughout the game so check back this afternoon.

Injury update: Cal announces Ashten Emory as starting running back, meaning Adam Mohammed will not be available after sustaining a knee injury vs. Clemson last Friday night.

Coin toss: UNLV wins the coin flip and opts to kick off.

12:10 1st Q: Cal safety Kingston Lopa, who leads the nation with five interceptions, goes down with an apparent injury and is helped off the field. Would be a big loss to the Bears' defense if he cannot return. Cal 0, UNLV 0

11:30 1st Q: Cal forces a 3-and-out and takes over at the 9-yard line after a UNLV punt. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele completes a pass to freshman TE Taimane Purcell -- a fellow native of Hawaii -- and Purcell spins away from a would-be tackler and races 91 yards to the end zone. A one-play, 91-yard scooring drive and Cal's first offensive touchdown since two weeks ago vs. Wagner. Just Purcell's fourth catch of the season and his first collegiate touchdown. Cal 7, UNLV 0

11:25 1st Q: Cal kicks off and Cal's Cam Sidney, the Bears' starting nickel, is flagged for targeting for a helmet-to-helmet on return man Peyton Zachary. Sidney is ejected and will miss the first half of next week's game vs. Virginia Tech. Bears now without two starting DBs, with Lopa will on the sideline. Cal 7, UNLV 0

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Pre-game reading:

-- Our thorough game preview

-- Is is too early to judge these Bears?

-- UNLV beat writer answer our 5 Questions

-- Ashten Emory's past coaches give the Cal running back high markks

-- Tosh Lupoi lists Cal's issues one at a time

-- Will Lupoi give playcalling duties to another assistant?

-- Bears need to start winning to impress the bowl experts

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