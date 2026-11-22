Linebacker Kamar Mathudi on Saturday night did what coach Tosh Lupoi has yet to do: He apologized to Cal fans.

In the wake of Cal’s fifth consecutive defeat, a 44-28 beatdown by rival Stanford in the 129th Big Game, Mathudi sat down behind a mic on the podium in the interview room.

Before taking questions, the sophomore transfer from Oregon, said he wanted to speak directly to Cal’s fans and alums.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry — that’s not the standard,” Mathudi said with solemn sincerity. “You guys don’t deserve that. That’s what I was thinking when the clock hit zero: I’m sorry.”

The reality is that for all of the scrutiny of the Bears’ under-achieving offense, their defense also has fallen short.

After allowing the Cardinal its highest point total in the Big Game since 2016, the Bears (3-8, 2-6 ACC) are surrendering 33.1 points per game.

That’s the most points per game Cal has given up since the Sonny Dykes era, where defense seemingly was regarded as an annoying afterthought. Certainly it’s not what anyone expected from a team coached by Lupoi, whose reputation was forged as a defensive coordinator (and recruiter).

Cal was at a disadvantage Saturday night, playing without three injured defensive backs — safeties Isaiah Crosby and Aiden Manutai and Daniel Harris.

The Bears’ woes on defense extend far beyond that.

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Yes, the Cal offense went scoreless in the second half of three-plus games in a row before finally breaking through with 11:24 left in the fourth quarter against Stanford, when the outcome was pretty much settled.

But over that same span of 108 minutes, 36 seconds of second-half playing time — which dated back to October 17 — the Bears also gave up 103 points. Yes, nearly a point a minute.

Tackling has been an off-and-on issue all season, and the Bears’ inability to take down Stanford running back Micah Ford was on full display. Ford rushed 20 times for 151 yards — 7.6 yards per attempt — and scored two touchdowns.

Then there is Cal’s propensity for giving up big plays. Stanford cashed in on that, too, with touchdowns covering 63, 49 and 48 yards in the second half alone.

The Cal defense began this season with an aggressive approach that produced turnovers and sacks. That dynamic has nearly completely disappeared.

The Bears recorded 13 sacks through their first six games, often employing blitz packages. But they sacked Davis Warren just once against Stanford, only their third in the past five games.

The takeaway drought is even more pronounced. Cal generated nine turnovers — including five picks by safety Kingston Lopa — over their first five games. In six games since then, just one.

Maybe the Bears can flip the script in their season finale Saturday against Pitt.

The Panthers, who have dropped five of their past six games, are coming off a 42-10 loss at Louisville in which their offense failed to score, they totaled just 150 yards and coughed up four turnovers.

So we wonder: Can the Bears somehow get in on this before their season ends?

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