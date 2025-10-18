Cal vs. North Carolina Game Thread: Bill Belichick Comes to Town
A lot on the line for Cal tonght for Cal's football team when coach Bill Belichick's North Carolina squad visits Memorial Stadium:
-- The chance to secure a fifth victory, bringing the Bears within one win of bowl eligibility
-- A second ACC victory, which would lift the Bears above .500 in conference play
-- A unique opportunity for the Bears to test themselves against a coach who has won six Super Bowls
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. and the ESPN will be aired on ESPN.
We'll be back with in-game updates thoughout the night so we encourage you to make many happy returns.
In the meantime, some pre-game reading to get you prepared:
