Cal vs. North Carolina Game Thread: Bill Belichick Comes to Town

Bears excited to face the winner of six Super Bowls but say they will pursue their fifth win like any other game

Jeff Faraudo

Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) stretches with his teammates before the Duke game
Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) stretches with his teammates before the Duke game / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
A lot on the line for Cal tonght for Cal's football team when coach Bill Belichick's North Carolina squad visits Memorial Stadium:

-- The chance to secure a fifth victory, bringing the Bears within one win of bowl eligibility

-- A second ACC victory, which would lift the Bears above .500 in conference play

-- A unique opportunity for the Bears to test themselves against a coach who has won six Super Bowls

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. and the ESPN will be aired on ESPN.

We'll be back with in-game updates thoughout the night so we encourage you to make many happy returns.

In the meantime, some pre-game reading to get you prepared:

