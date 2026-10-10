Cal vs. Virginia Tech Thread: Banged-Up Bears Take on Potent Hokies Squad
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Cal sets out to halt a two-game losing streak this afternoon against a once-beaten Virginia Tech squad. Kickoff is 12:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium and the game will be aired on the ACC Network.
The Bears (2-3, 1-1 ACC) are hoping to avoid just their second 2-4 start over a span of 13 years. The Hokies (4-1, 1-1) were off to their best start since 2017 when they won their first four, but lost 35-33 to Pitt last week.
This is the start of a two-game homestand for the Bears, who face Wake Forest in a 7:30 p.m. game on Oct. 17. Cal then plays three consecutive road games -- at SMU, NC State and Virginia -- over a span of four weeks.
The latest on Cal's injury sitiuation is that QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, LB Kamar Mothudi and S Kingston Lopa will warm up and will be game-time decisions; WR Chase Hendricks has been cleared to play; RB Adam Mohammed is out.
We'll be back throughout the afternoon to provide updates on the action.
COIN TOSS: QB Jackson Brousseau is the only Cal players at midfielld for the coin flip. Tech won the flip and deferred. Cal gets the ball first. Brousseau warming up -- looks like he's starting in place of JKS.
13:02 1st Q: Cal defense on the field and neither S Kingston Lopa or LB Kamar Mothudi is playing.
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Pre-game reading material:
-- Saturday morning injury update
-- Has Cal made an offensive breakthrough in the fourth quarter?
-- A Virginia Tech beat writer answers our 5 Questions
-- Pat McCann takes over as offensive playcaller
-- Cal footrball GM critical of play that injured JKS
-- PFF player grades for Cal's loss to UNLV
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Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics.