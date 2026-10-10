Cal vs. Virginia Tech Thread: Banged-Up Bears Take on Potent Hokies Squad

Cal sets out to halt a two-game losing streak this afternoon against a once-beaten Virginia Tech squad. Kickoff is 12:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium and the game will be aired on the ACC Network.

The Bears (2-3, 1-1 ACC) are hoping to avoid just their second 2-4 start over a span of 13 years. The Hokies (4-1, 1-1) were off to their best start since 2017 when they won their first four, but lost 35-33 to Pitt last week.

This is the start of a two-game homestand for the Bears, who face Wake Forest in a 7:30 p.m. game on Oct. 17. Cal then plays three consecutive road games -- at SMU, NC State and Virginia -- over a span of four weeks.

The latest on Cal's injury sitiuation is that QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, LB Kamar Mothudi and S Kingston Lopa will warm up and will be game-time decisions; WR Chase Hendricks has been cleared to play; RB Adam Mohammed is out.

We'll be back throughout the afternoon to provide updates on the action.

COIN TOSS: QB Jackson Brousseau is the only Cal players at midfielld for the coin flip. Tech won the flip and deferred. Cal gets the ball first. Brousseau warming up -- looks like he's starting in place of JKS.

13:02 1st Q: Cal defense on the field and neither S Kingston Lopa or LB Kamar Mothudi is playing.

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Pre-game reading material:

-- Our game preview

-- Saturday morning injury update

-- Has Cal made an offensive breakthrough in the fourth quarter?

-- A Virginia Tech beat writer answers our 5 Questions

-- Pat McCann takes over as offensive playcaller

-- Cal footrball GM critical of play that injured JKS

-- PFF player grades for Cal's loss to UNLV

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