Cal-Pitt Thread: Can Bears Salvage a Victory in Season Finale?
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What has been a long and tortuous season for the Cal football team and its fans comes to a close this afternoon at Momorial Stadium when the Bears (3-8, 2-6 ACC) host Pitt (6-5 3-5) at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m.
Cal enters the final game of coach Tosh Lupoi's debut season riding a five-game losing streak. Pitt is already bowl qualified but has dropped five of its past six games.
Lupoi offers a detailed scouting report on the Panthers in the video above.
What happens next will be more consequential than anything that happens over three-plus hours today in Strawberry Canyon.
-- Will Lupoi be retained for a second season or become the first Cal coach fired after his rookie season since Frank Wickhorst in 1946?
-- Will quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who regressed (not all his fault) this season, opt for one of the countless opportunities he is expected to receive on another campus?
Here is some pre-game reading:
-- Our comprehensive game preview
-- Does today's game factor into Tosh Lupoi's future?
-- A Pittsburgh beat reporter answers our 5 Questions
-- Cal gets some good news on the recruiting front
-- Where things stand on the injury front
-- His career done, where does Aaron Rodgers rank among among Cal's NFL players
-- Lupoi says all his attention is on the Pitt game
-- Cal basketball playing in South Dakota during today's football game
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Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics.