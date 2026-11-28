What has been a long and tortuous season for the Cal football team and its fans comes to a close this afternoon at Momorial Stadium when the Bears (3-8, 2-6 ACC) host Pitt (6-5 3-5) at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m.

Cal enters the final game of coach Tosh Lupoi's debut season riding a five-game losing streak. Pitt is already bowl qualified but has dropped five of its past six games.

Lupoi offers a detailed scouting report on the Panthers in the video above.

What happens next will be more consequential than anything that happens over three-plus hours today in Strawberry Canyon.

-- Will Lupoi be retained for a second season or become the first Cal coach fired after his rookie season since Frank Wickhorst in 1946?

-- Will quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who regressed (not all his fault) this season, opt for one of the countless opportunities he is expected to receive on another campus?

Here is some pre-game reading:

-- Our comprehensive game preview

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Utah

Texas

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Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

-- Does today's game factor into Tosh Lupoi's future?

-- A Pittsburgh beat reporter answers our 5 Questions

-- Cal gets some good news on the recruiting front

-- Where things stand on the injury front

-- His career done, where does Aaron Rodgers rank among among Cal's NFL players

-- Lupoi says all his attention is on the Pitt game

-- Pitt coach talks about Cal

-- Cal basketball playing in South Dakota during today's football game

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