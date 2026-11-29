Chase Hendricks’ words summed Cal’s most decisive victory ever in ACC play.

“This game it just seemed like everything was going right,” the wide receiver said after the Bears beat Pittsburgh 41-17 on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

The 24-point margin was Cal’s biggest in a conference game since joining the ACC in 2024. The Bears’ previous eight conference victories over three seasons were all by single digits and by an average margin of just 4 points.

Everything certainly went right for Hendricks, who caught 14 passes for 139 yards — both career highs, including his three seasons at Ohio University — and a touchdown.

Ten of his receptions resulted in first downs for an offense that generated 393 passing yards.

Chase Hendricks eludes a Pitt tackler | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He also boosted his season total to 83 receptions, ranks him ninth nationally and elevates him to No. 6 on Cal's single-seson list. Including his time at Ohio U, he now has 205 career catches.

Coach Tosh Lupoi said he considered several candidates to receive the game ball before awarding it to Hendricks.

“This guy’s been rock-solid, steady, the epitome of team,” he said. “And what we’ve asked him to do, whether it’s block on the perimeter, stretch the field and then have a 100-yard performance. Awesome to see that.”

Hendricks’ 14 catches is tied for fourth-most by a Cal player and just two shy of the program’s single-game record of 16. Jacob DeJesus tied that mark last year against Louisville on his way to a Cal record 108 catches for the season.

The single-game record originally was set in in 2003 by Geoff McArthur, who made those 16 catches count for 245 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' 28-16 Big Game victory vs. Stanford.

McArthur is now an assistant receivers coach for the Bears and he was aware Hendricks was approaching his record after he had 13 catches through three quarters.

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“We talked about it on the sideline,” Hendricks said. “I’m a selfless guy, so I didn’t get on the headset or tell somebody, `Let me get three catches.’

“If it happened, it happened. I’m OK not having it. That’s my coach. I love my coach to death. He for sure can hold the record, I’m fine with that.”

Whether Hendricks gives himself another chance to add to his statistical totals remains to be seen. He has played four college seasons but has one year of eligibility remaining.

Hendricks said he plans to spend a few days thinking about whether to enter the NFL draft or play one more season of college football.

Sounds like he would have no issue playing another season under Lupoi.

“He’s a great coach. I definitely believe in what he’s building here. Next season is for sure going to be better,” Hendricks said. “He’s going to get the right pieces the right guys in this building.”

Ian Strong, a transfer receiver from Rutgers who has been hampered recently by an injury, also has one year of eligibility left. His plans are unknown.

But redshirt junior Mark Hamper plans to be back after the best game of his two-year Cal career. He caught six passes for 105 yards and a touchdown, with five of those receptions producing a first down.

Hamper, who began his career at Idaho, gave credit for his breakout game to Hendricks, whom he called “a cool dude” and easy to play alongside.

“Playing with a guy like Chase Hendricks, he’s going to draw a lot of attention, obviously,” Hamper said. “Anytime you’ve got one-on-one matchups, back side without much safety help, you’ve got to make the most of that.

“Luckily I was able to do that on a few plays tonight. Big shoutout to Chase, O-line and Jaron for making those plays happen.”

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