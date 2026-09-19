Cal vs. Wagner Thread: Bears Expected to Dominate FCS Foe
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Cal will chase its 18th win without a defeat since 2005 against FCS opponents when it takes on Wagner College today at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is 12:30 p.m.
The Bears (1-1) are coming off a 21-18 road victory over Syracuse. The Seahawks (1-2) of Staten Island, New York were walloped 87-3 by James Madison last Saturday.
Cal made tangible progress on defense last week, collecting three sacks and three interceptions, all of them by sophomore safety Kingston Lopa. The offense played turnover-free ball at Syracuse, but us averaging just 22.5 points and has strugged to consistently run the ball.
We'll be here all afternoon with updates.
In the meantime, some pre-game reading:
-- Our comprehensive game preview - it's all here
-- Is it wise to schedule an FCS opponent?
-- Play-by-play voice of Wagner answers our 5 Questions
-- Interview with Wagner coach: `Hopefully we can compete'
-- Cal defense finds success by pressuring the QB
-- Cal linebacker Tristan Jernigan proud of Elvis connection
-- Cal coach Tosh Lupoi on Wagner's 87-3 loss: `It's irrelevant'
-- Where does Cal's player payroll rank in the ACC?
-- Kingston Lopa's monster game earns him honors
-- A look at Cal's history against FCS opponents
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Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics.