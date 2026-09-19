Cal vs. Wagner Thread: Bears Expected to Dominate FCS Foe

Cal will chase its 18th win without a defeat since 2005 against FCS opponents when it takes on Wagner College today at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is 12:30 p.m.

The Bears (1-1) are coming off a 21-18 road victory over Syracuse. The Seahawks (1-2) of Staten Island, New York were walloped 87-3 by James Madison last Saturday.

Cal made tangible progress on defense last week, collecting three sacks and three interceptions, all of them by sophomore safety Kingston Lopa. The offense played turnover-free ball at Syracuse, but us averaging just 22.5 points and has strugged to consistently run the ball.

We'll be here all afternoon with updates.

In the meantime, some pre-game reading:

-- Our comprehensive game preview - it's all here

-- Is it wise to schedule an FCS opponent?

-- Play-by-play voice of Wagner answers our 5 Questions

-- Interview with Wagner coach: `Hopefully we can compete'

-- Cal defense finds success by pressuring the QB

-- Cal linebacker Tristan Jernigan proud of Elvis connection

-- Cal coach Tosh Lupoi on Wagner's 87-3 loss: `It's irrelevant'

-- Where does Cal's player payroll rank in the ACC?

-- Kingston Lopa's monster game earns him honors

-- A look at Cal's history against FCS opponents

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