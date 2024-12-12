Cal Wide Receiver Coach Burl Toler III Is Out
Burl Toler III, who has been part of the Cal coaching staff for 10 season, including the last seven as a fulltime Bears assistant coach, announced on social media on Tuesday that is will no longer be part of the the Golden Bears coaching staff.
Toler, who was a wide receiver for Cal as a player, spent the past six seasons as Cal wide receivers coach. He was also the team's recruiting coordinator the past three seasons.
No one has been on the Cal coaching staff longer than Toler, but apparently that will end.
This is the latest move in a restructuring of Cal's coaching staff. Bryan Harsin was hired this week as Cal's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, which meant the Bears were one coach over the limit. Presumably Toler is the one coach that has been eliminated.
Mike Bloesch, who was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach this past season, has been relieved of his offensive coordinator duties but it remains to be seen whether he will retain his role as offensive line coach. Sterlin Gilbert was Cal's quarterbacks coach this past season, so it's conceivable that he will move over to be Cal's wide receivers coach. It's also possible that head coach Justin Wilcox has other coaching moves in mind to replace Toler as wide receivers coach.
As a player, Toler came to Cal as a walk-on but was a productive receiver for the Bears, especially in his final two seasons in 20023 and 2004. He was a member of the Aaron Rodgers-led 2004 team that finished the regular season ranked No. 4 in the country. He finished with 69 career receptions for 873 yards receiving and four touchdowns. He was Cal's second-leading receiver in 2003, when he had 48 receptions for 609 yards.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport