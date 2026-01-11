Packers CB Ripped for His Brutal ‘Business Decision’ Move on Key Bears TD
The Bears were able to rally past the Packers on Saturday by scoring 28 points in the second half to punch their ticket to the divisional round of the 2025 NFL playoffs.
The Packers led 21-6 at halftime before completely falling apart in the final two quarters in what turned out to be a 31-27 loss to their bitter rivals.
Green Bay has a lot of questions now heading into the offseason, including what will happen to head coach Matt LaFleur.
But one question from Saturday's loss pertains to what in the world cornerback Keisean Nixon was thinking at the end of a six-yard touchdown run by Bears running back D'Andre Swift. Nixon seemed like he had a chance of stopping Swift near the goal line but instead of putting a hit on the running back, Nixon jumped out of the way and let him score.
Here's that moment:
Nixon might not have been able to keep swift out of the end zone on that play but his decision to just jump out of the way wasn't a good look for the two-time NFL All-Pro.
That touchdown by Swift made it a 21-16 game and gave the Bears life heading down the stretch of the fourth quarter.
Nixon was ripped by fans for his effort on that play.
While the Packers had their season come to an end, the Bears move on to a home divisional round game next weekend where they'll face either the Rams or Eagles.