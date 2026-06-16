Cameron Jordan Leads Band of Old NFL Players from Cal

Cal football players are aging well in the NFL.

On Tuesday, former Golden Bears star Cameron Jordan signed a one-year deal with the Saints, and he will be 38 years old when he plays his 16th NFL season in 2026.

Jordan is one of four ex-Cal stars who will be among the oldest players at their position this coming season, so let's count them down:

Keenan Allen, 34

At age 34, Allen is not among the oldest players in the NFL, but at the wide receiver position that is ancient. He will be the oldest wide receiver in the NFL in 2026 after turning 34 in April. He took over the top spot when Adam Thielen and Robert Woods retired after the 2025 season.

Allen is currently a free agent, but he has made it clear he plans to play another season. And after the season he had in 2025, there's no reason for him to retire. Allen had 81 receptions for 777 yards and four touchdowns for the Chargers last season, and he added three catches in the Chargers' one postseason game. Perhaps as important is that he played in all 18 games, indicating he's not getting more fragile with age.

Allen leads all active wide receivers in career receptions with 1,055, and the only active player ahead of him is tight end Travis Kelce, who has 1,080. Allen ranks 13th alltime in career receptions, and if he has as many receptions in 2026 as he did in 2025, he'll move into the top five. That would put him on Hall of Fame ballots.

Years at Cal: 2010-2012

Cameron Jordan, 38

Jordan is 37 now, but he'll turn 38 on July 10, well before the start of the NFL season. He likely will be the second-oldest defensive end in the league, behind only Calais Campbell, who has signed on for one more year and will be 40 by the time the 2026 season ends.

Jason Pierre-Paul and Brandon Graham are defensive ends that are older than Jordan and have not officially retired. However, both are free agents, and it is questionable whether any team will sign them to enable them to play in 2026.

Jordan says 2026 will be his final NFL season, but, like Allen, he had a resurgence in 2025. After recording just two sacks in 2023 and four in 2024, Jordan bounced back with 10.5 sacks in 2025, which was his 15th NFL season.

Jordan has 132 career sacks, which is second among active players, behind only Von Miller (138.5 sacks). Jordan may have the active lead to himself if Miller, currently a free agent, cannot find a team that wants to sign him for 2026.

Jordan is 22nd alltime in career sacks with 132, so he might have a case for the Hall of Fame consideration.

Years at Cal: 2007-2010

Bryan Anger, 38

Anger will turn 39 early in the 2026 season (October 6), and it's a good bet that he will be the oldest punter in the NFL this coming season.

Punter Thomas Morstead is 40 years old and has not officially retired, but after the 49ers released him in March, he has hinted that he might not return in 2026.

Anger has been selected for two recent Pro Bowls (2021 and 2023), and in 2025 he averaged 48.6 yards per punt, more than a yard better than the league average.

Years at Cal: 2008-2011

Aaron Rodgers, 42

Rodgers will turn 43 in December, before the Steelers' 2026 season is over, and he is the oldest player in the league.

For a short period in 2025, when Philip Rivers made a brief appearance, Rodgers was only the second-oldest NFL player. But with Rivers retiring again after the 2025 season, Rodgers regained the title of oldest active NFL player for 2026, which he says will be his last.

Rodgers has won the MVP four times, more than any player except Peyton Manning, and is a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame. He had a decent season in 2025, completing 64.7 percent of his passes with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while leading the Steelers to the postseason. But his passer rating of 94.8 ranked only 14th in the NFL.

Nonetheless, Rodgers is still tied for best career passer rating of all time, matching Lamar Jackson at 102.2 -- ahead of Joe Burrow, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes among others.

Years at Cal: 2003-2004