Aaron Rodgers’s Snipe at FBI Director Kash Patel Had Pat McAfee Cracking Up

Just like the rest of us, Aaron Rodgers watched the Milan Cortina Olympics. The veteran quarterback talked about seeing Team USA compete in winter sports with Pat McAfee on Wednesday and gave his impassioned takes on some of the biggest headlines in Milan, from Madison Chock and Evan Bates’s silver medal finish (“They got hosed,” Rodgers said) to Canada’s cheating controversy in curling.

When the conversation shifted to the U.S. men’s hockey team winning gold over Canada, Rodgers took issue with one part of Team USA’s post-win locker room celebrations. The American men were seen partying with FBI director Kash Patel in a now-viral video following their gold medal win, a moment that Patel has since defended on social media.

Rodgers, in line with his longstanding anti-establishment sentiments, seemed to make clear that Patel didn’t belong there.

“Can we get that one guy out of the locker room though and get him working on something else? That’s a bad look. Come on, have some awareness,” Rodgers said.

McAfee then tried to defend Patel by saying he was a beer league hockey player and a longtime ice hockey fan.

Rodgers did, however, appear proud that Team USA’s goalie Connor Hellebuyck was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom following his clutch performance in the gold medal match.

Pat McAfee’s recent interviews with USA hockey stars after Milan Cortina Olympics

Following widespread controversy over the U.S. men’s hockey team’s gold medal celebrations in Milan, McAfee brought on Team USA stars Jack Hughes and Megan Keller to clear the air.

“Like all these people talking, how many of them watched their gold medal game? Me and Quinn Hughes were at the game. We were at the game until like overtime ended on the glass, and we were jumping up and down so excited for these girls, so excited they won,” Hughes told McAfee.

Keller echoed Hughes’s words and emphatically stated there was no bad blood between the men’s and women’s teams.

“No, we don’t hate the men’s team,” Keller said. “After they won, all of us sat in the cafeteria until 4 a.m. until our buses were leaving, chopping it up, with our medals hanging out. ... You can’t write that up any better. We were teams of destiny.”

After the American men beat Canada in a 2-1 overtime thriller, they were heard laughing at a joke President Trump made at the expense of the women’s team on a phone call. “We’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that,” Trump said of his White House invite to the U.S. men’s hockey team. “I do believe I probably would be impeached, okay?”

McAfee was shamelessly one of USA hockey’s biggest fans during the Winter Olympics, and he generously picked up the roughly $150,000 tab for the U.S. men’s hockey team at a Miami nightclub following their gold medal win.

“Boys, thank you for representing the United States of America in such a great way,” McAfee said. “Tonight, all of your drinks are on me.”

