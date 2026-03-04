Aaron Rodgers Shares Blunt Thoughts on Steelers Hiring Mike McCarthy

What’s Aaron Rodgers up to this offseason? The veteran quarterback divulged some of his very well-kept secrets to longtime buddy Pat McAfee on Wednesday.

Rodgers joined McAfee on the ESPN host’s show and shared that he was still working out and staying fit after wrapping up his first season with the Steelers. He spoke fondly of his time in Pittsburgh and the friends he made along the way—he didn’t say much on Tomlin’s departure, but his actions may have spoken louder than words.

Rodgers then got into some more hard-hitting questions as he addressed the Steelers’ decision to hire Mike McCarthy to replace Tomlin as head coach. McCarthy, a Pittsburgh native, worked with Rodgers for over a decade in Green Bay, during which Rodgers won four NFL MVPs and a Super Bowl title in 2011.

“I saw some of the stuff that was written about Mike, and I just think one, he didn’t give a s--- about that,” Rodgers said. “Two, the majority of it is bull--- anyway. I don’t give a s--- about how old he is, how long he’s been in the league, the trend of the new-young play-caller who’s been on the staff of one of the Shanahan disciples... There's something to an old school organization bringing in a guy not only who brings accountability in a program that's proven to work at multiple places now, but he's a f---ing Yinzer.

“... Mike bleeds Pittsburgh, PA. And I think there’s something special about that for a guy who’s going to come home and lead a historic franchise. ... Who else would you rather have lead? A guy that literally bleeds black and gold and loves the city with all his heart. This is a dream job for him. I was telling him after he got hired, like what an awesome thing. You’re going to have coached three of the iconic franchises: Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Are you kidding me? That’s 60s, 70s and 80s dynasties. ... I don’t think you can do better at this time in this franchise’s history bringing in a guy like Mike McCarthy.”

There's something about an old school organization like Pittsburgh brining in a Yinzer" @AaronRodgers12 https://t.co/UvTFKd0pLu pic.twitter.com/ZVBA1txt52 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 4, 2026

After several minutes of beating around the bush, McAfee finally got around to asking Rodgers the question on everyone’s mind: Was he returning to the Steelers for the 2026 season?

Rodgers offered the most Rodgers-esque answer possible:

"I want to say that anybody on here who's expecting me to make a big decision, turn it off now,” Rodgers said, addressing the show’s viewers. “... I’ve talked to Mike, I’ve talked to Omar. There’s been no deadline that’s been put in front of me, no contract or offer or anything that I’m having to debate between. I’m a free agent and again I’m enjoying my time with my wife and enjoying this part of the offseason.”

Ah, yes, the mysterious wife. Rodgers announced he had gotten married last offseason and appears perfectly content living life on the down low for now.

AJ Hawk, after a long technical difficulty, to Aaron Rodgers: "Is it Pittsburgh or bust?"



Rodgers: "let's mute him again." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 4, 2026

As for the Steelers’ side of things, both McCarthy and Steelers general manager Omar Khan have left the door open for Rodgers to return to Pittsburgh in 2026 for what would be his 22nd NFL campaign. It looks like this offseason will turn into yet another painfully drawn-out installment of the Aaron Rodgers waiting game, with the 42-year-old free agent dragging the Steelers along as he weighs his potential retirement over the next several months or more. Our apologies in advance, Steelers fans.

