Clemson Writer Answers Our 5 Questions About the Tigers

We spoke this week with Jackson Castellano, Clemson beat writer for the Charleston Post and Courier, who answered our questions about Cal's Friday night opponent.

Here goes:

1. Freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds got his first start in the North Carolina game, helping Clemson post a 28-20 victory. How did he play? And tell us about his skill set and how he changes their offense.

“In terms of his skill set, he is a freshman. He makes those freshman mistakes. He doesn’t always make the right read, particularly on RPOs and zone run plays.

“But when he does make the right read or when Clemson schemes in a way that sets him up for success, you can see the flashes of potential, the reason Clemson brought him in. He’s got really good arm talent . He can make all the throws you want him to make . . . under pressure, rolling out, deep shots.

“What particularly helps him with Clemson this year, because Clemson is kind of struggling at the offensive line position . . . is that he can really use his legs. He knows how to run and he knows how to roll out and seems very comfortable passing outside of the pocket.”

2. How much does the defense get credit for sparking the North Carolina win, getting a couple takeaways after Clemson fell behind 17-3? How has that unit progressed since the 51-10 loss to LSU in the season opener? Tell us about a couple of their best defensive players.

“I think the defense generally has been a bright spot, even with that big loss to LSU. That loss really came because of he interior defensive line. That’s probably the weakest point on the defense. They really have a hard time stopping the run.

Castellano cites 6-6, 260-pound senior defensive end Will Heldt as perhaps the team’s best defensive player. “People think he might be a first-round (NFL draft) talent.”

He said the secondary has been the strongest position group on the defense, boosted by the arrival of transfers Elliott Washington II (Penn State), Jerome Carter (Old Dominion) and Corey Myrick (Southern Miss) and led by junior cornerback Ashton Hampton, another strong NFL prospect.

“In terms of what they did against North Carolina, after the offense picked up and after that weather delay when Clemson was able to take the lead, Clemson doesn’t win that game without its defense.”

3. I understand Clemson heard boos from some fans Saturday before mounting the comeback vs. UNC. What is the frustration level of a fan base accustomed to a program that won at the highest level less than a decade ago?

“They’re used to a certain standard of competing for national championships, competing for spots in the College Football Playoff. And really, since they lost to LSU in the national championship in 2019, things have kind of taken a gradual downturn.

“Many believe it starts with Dabo Swinney’s aversion to the transfer portal and to NIL. Way back in 2019, Dabo Swinney said if the players start getting paid he would quit coaching. Obviously, he did not follow through on that.

“But he has been pretty opposed to the way college football is nowadays and some people believe that’s to Clemson’s detriment.”

4. This will be Clemson’s first trip to California since beating Alabama 44-16 at Santa Clara behind freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the national championship game after the 2018 season. That was their second title in three seasons and perhaps their peak performance during a remarkable run of success. What's happened since then and what is Dabo Swinney’s outlook for the program going forward? Can Clemson compete for national titles again?

“He certainly thinks that. Fans probably don’t at this point.

“It’s a weird relationship. Some fans love Dabo. When Dabo retires, a couple years after that they will build a statue of Dabo outside Memorial Stadium. But he is starting to impede on his legacy with how he’s handled all this . . .

“Dabo thinks that Clemson can still get it done and still do it their way. Fans are skeptical. This year basically will be the point where it all comes to a head. If Clemson succeeds this year, Dabo will have his `I told you so’ moment.

“If they don’t succeed — if they go 7-6 again or even worse, which is totally realistic — then there will need to be some conversations.”

Castellano said Swinney’s buyout at the end of this season becomes the total remaining on his contract, which he cited as $60 million. A steep price to pay, even if they wanted to.

“It may be more a matter of is Dabo willing to make some concessions? Is he willing to give the reins to a true, full-time general manager that manages the roster? Is he willing to listen a little more to the athletic administration?

“Right now, it’s kind of all up in the air.”

5. Clemson has experienced long weather delays before or during each of its thee games. Was there anything about their ability to deal with those delays that factored into their victories in the past two games?

“All I know is it’s caused some very late nights for me,” Castellano joked.

“In terms of how Clemson responded, I think it was to their disadvantage the first two games . . . Against North Carolina, was the first time I felt like the delay benefited Clemson.”

UNC had a second-and-goal play from the 7 with 8 minutes left when the game was halted by lightning. “You can’t convince me Carolina wasn’t going to score right there.”

After the break, he said, “All of a sudden, Clemson comes out and they have this kind of juice. The defensive line plays the best it’s played all year. The offense certainly plays the best it’s played all year. And Clemson walks away with the win.”

The question now, he added is, “How does Clemson tap into that for an entire game rather than just 8 minutes after a two-hour weather delay?”

Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky