Clemson vs. California Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4
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The Clemson Tigers were on the verge of starting their season 1-2, but then they stormed back in the second half to eventually beat North Carolina 28-20 in Week 3.
The Tigers will continue their ACC schedule in Week 4 when they hit the road to face the 2-1 California Golden Bears.
Cal lost its first game of the season, falling 45-24, but bounced back with a 21-18 win against Syracuse and a 49-7 win against Wagner.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 4 ACC showdown.
Clemson vs. California Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Clemson pick'em (-110)
- California pick'em (-110)
Moneyline
- Clemson -110
- California -110
Total
- OVER 50 (-110)
- UNDER 50 (-110)
Clemson vs. California How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 25
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: California Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Clemson record: 2-1
- California record: 2-1
Clemson vs. California Betting Trends
- Clemson is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The OVER is 5-5 in Clemson's last 10 games
- California is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The OVER is 5-5 in California's last 10 games
Clemson vs. California Key Player to Watch
- Will Heldt, DE - Clemson Tigers
Will Heldt was part of the preseason All-ACC team, and he has lived up to that honor so far. He already has four sacks in Clemson's first three games this season, and he's going to be a key piece in this game against California. The Golden Bears' starting quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has gotten off to a fast start to the season, so if Heldt can pressure him in this game, it will go a long way in helping Clemson's chances.
Clemson vs. California Prediction and Best Bet
Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet on the total and lock in the UNDER 50.5.
Clemson is 111th in the country in yards per play, averaging only 4.5 yards per snap. California has been even worse, ranking 120th in yards per play at 4.4. Let's also look at some early results between these two squads. The Tigers scored only 10 points against LSU in Week 1 and then 22 points against Georgia Southern in Week 2. The Golden Bears have also struggled to score, putting up just 24 points against UCLA and 21 points against Syracuse.
Meanwhile, both defenses have been solid, especially Clemson's. Led by the likes of Will Heldt and Sammy Brown, they have allowed just 6.3 yards per play.
Let's root for defense and bet the UNDER in this ACC showdown.
Pick: UNDER 50 (-110) via Caesars
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets