Cornerback Hezekiah Masses: Cal's Latest Grand Theft Artist
Cal’s coaching staff had hopes that FIU transfer cornerback Hezekiah Masses would make an impact in a secondary that lost three players to the NFL last spring.
“We’re all projecting. He did have the tools,” said coach Justin Wilcox, recalling how the staff viewed Masses during the recruiting process. “We felt like if he could come in and work at it and continue to improve he could play good football.
"He’s playing good football and I think he can play even better football.”
For the 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior, who grew up in the Miami suburb of Deerfield Beach, Florida, playing better than he has through Cal’s first five games will be quite a trick.
Masses shares the NCAA lead with four interceptions and sits atop the national stats with 10 passes defended (interceptions plus pass breakups). He’s also fourth on the team with 22 tackles.
The Maxwell Football Club has taken notice, making Masses a mid-season addition to the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the nation’s top defensive player.
A year after Cal cornerback Nohl Williams picked off seven passes to earn consensus All-America honors and become a third-round NFL draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs, Masses has taken the baton.
He’s on pace to threaten Deltha O’Neal’s 1999 single-season program record of nine interceptions. (O’Neal returned those for 280 with four touchdowns).
Masses played 36 games in three seasons at FIU, but there was little tangible evidence he could be as productive as he’s been. He had just one interception each of the two previous seasons.
In recruiting Masses out of the transfer portal, Wilcox said the Bears saw length, quickness and speed.
“He can stay close to people,” Wilcox said. “When you’re evaluating DBs, corners especially, how close can they stay to the receivers? When you boil it all down, can they stay close to the receivers and make a play on the ball?”
Masses has shown his skill set since the opening game at Oregon State, when he had two pass breakups and a 41-yard return of an interception early in the fourth quarter that set up the Bears at the 2-yard line. They scored one play later to help put a 34-15 victory out of reach.
His interception and 22-yard return early in the fourth quarter last Saturday at Boston College once more gave the Bears possession at the 2-yard line, setting up a one-play scoring drive that lifted the Bears into a 24-21 lead.
Cal clinched its 28-24 victory when linebacker Luke Ferrelli picked off a pass in the end zone with 15 seconds left.
“He’s made some really big plays,” Wilcox said of Masses. “The interception he returned . . . he’s done that twice now. They’re really momentum-shifting plays . . . the one against Oregon State and this one, those are huge plays in the game.
“And I think he’s got more, I really do.”
Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced on Nov. 11 before the three finalists are revealed on Nov. 25. The winner will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 11.
