Miles Schirmer, a three-star defensive end at Centennial High School in Corona, California, announced on social media on Thursday that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2027.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Schirmer chose Cal over offers from Texas, Notre Dame, USC, Washington, Stanford, Arizona and Arizona State, among others. Schirmer is the brother of Lucky Schirmer, who will be a freshman defensive lineman at Cal in 2026.

Miles Schirmer is ranked as the nation's 43rd-best edge prospect in the class of 2027 by 247 Sports, while Rivals/On3 ranks him as the 72nd-best defensive line prospect.

Schirmer is from La Verne, California, and becomes the eighth player to commit to Cal in the class of 2027. He joins three four-star prospects -- safety Myles Bakers, edge Troy Bowens and tight end/wide receiver Charles Davis III -- as well as running back AJ Sanders, linebacker Gunnar Perry, wide receiver Blake Gunter and edge Giovanni Hodge.

Stanford was presumed to be the favorite to land Schirmer, but he picked the Golden Bears instead.

New Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi has been getting high marks for his recruiting in his short time at Cal. The Bears' 2027 recruiting class is ranked as the 23rd-best in the country and fifth-best in the ACC by On3. It is still the early stages of recruiting for the class of 2027, so the rankings will likely change significantly by the time classes are signed next December.

Schirmer is listed as a defensive tackle on some sites, but most recruiting sites label him as an edge, which is the position he is likely to play at Cal.

The Bears are coming off a 7-6 season in which Justin Wilcox was fired after the 11th game, when Cal was 6-5.

Schirmer is the second edge to commit to Cal for 2027, and it's not surprising Lupoi is targeting that position. Lupoi was a defensive end when he played at Cal and coached the defensive line as an assistant in college and the pros.

Also, Cal ranked 14th in the ACC in yards-per-play allowed in 2026, giving up 5.2 yards per play. The Bears also ranked 13th in the ACC in sacks, recording 21 sacks in 13 games this past season.

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