DeSean Jackson, Marshawn Lynch, Alex Mack Nominated for College Hall of Fame
Three former Cal football players -- Marshawn Lynch, DeSean Jackson and Alex Mack – are among the 77 players nominated for the 2025 class of the College Football Hall of Fame. The announcement of the 77 nominees was made Monday by the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame.
This is the fourth consecutive year Lynch has been nominated and the first year for Jackson and Mack.
The announcement of which players will be inducted into the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early next year. The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted on Dec. 9, 2025.
Click here for a list of all 77 nominees.
Cal has had 22 players and coaches inducted ito the College Hall of Fame. How many can you name? Complete list appears at the bottom of this story.
Here are notes on each of Cal’s nominees
DeSEAN JACKSON, wide receiver/return specialist (Cal, 2005-07)
– A first-team All-American as a kick returner in 2006 and the Randy Moss Award winner as the nation's top kick/punt returner in 2006.
– A first-team All-Pac-10 selection in 2006 and was a second-team pick in 2007.
– Registered career Cal totals of 162 receptions for 2,423 yards with 22 touchdown catches
– Cal's all-time leader in punt return touchdowns (6) and punt return average (16.7), while ranking third at Cal all-time in 100-yard receiving games (9), fifth in yards receiving, and eighth in both touchdown catches and overall receptions
MARSHAWN LYNCH, running back (Cal, 2004-06)
– Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Pac-10 selection in his final collegiate season as a 2006 junior.
– Cal's all-time leader with 17 games of 100 or more yards rushing, while his 3,230 career rushing yards rank second in school history, his 29 rushing touchdowns tied for third and his 4,574 all-purpose yards fourth.
– Lynch rushed for 1,246 yards in 2005 and 1,356 yards in 2006.
ALEX MACK, center (Cal, 2005-08)
– A two-time winner of the Morris Trophy as the Pac-10's top lineman (2007, 2008)
– A three-time first-team All-Pac-10 pick (2006, 2007, 2008), and he was a unanimous selection in both 2007 and 2008.
The 16 Cal players inducted ito the College Hall of Fame: Steve Bartkowski, Joe Kapp, Ed White, Craig Morton, Matt Hazeltine, Sam Chapman, Jackie Jensen, Les Richter, Vic Bottari, Rod Franz, Walter Gordon, Dan McMillan, Bob Herwig, Edwin Horrell, Stan Barnes and Brick Muller.
The six former Cal head and assistant coaches in the College Hall of Fame: Andy Smith, Pappy Waldorf, Bill Ingram, John Ralston, Edgar "Eggs" Manske and Buck Shaw. It would be easy to miss Shaw, Ingram, Ralston and Manske since they were inducted into the Hall primarily for their work at other schools.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport