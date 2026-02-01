Jordon Hudson Planning 'Huge' Party for Bill Belichick After Shocking HOF Snub

Eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick may have (shockingly) missed out on a first-ballot bid to the Hall of Fame, but at least his girlfriend Jordon Hudson has a plan to make him feel better.

According to People, Hudson is planning a "huge bash" in celebration of Belichick, which she is scheduling for Aug. 8, notably the same day as the Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The rationale there is that many on the party's planned guest list were already planning to travel to the induction ceremony in support of Belichick.

Invitees will include Tom Brady, Jimmy Johnson, Bill Parcells and many of those who spoke out following the snub, per People.

"The purpose of the bash is to celebrate alongside all of his people," a source said.

The sports world was aghast last week when it was reported that Belichick had fallen short of the 40 out of 50 votes needed to make it into Canton in his first year of eligibility. In the days since, many have called on the Hall of Fame to change its election process or, at the very least, look into what happened, considering Belichick is not only an eight-time Super Bowl winner (six as Patriots HC, two as Giants DC), but also one of the winningest NFL coaches of all time. If he's not a first-ballot Hall of Famer, who is?

As hypothesized by HOF voter Mike Sando, it's possible Belichick's presumed shoo-in candidacy was what did him in; i.e., nobody thought he'd be excluded, so they spread their votes elsewhere. It's also possible the twin Spygate and Deflategate scandals had something to do with it. Whatever the rationale, however, no one can deny that this outcome was entirely unexpected.

And although it's not the same as a first-ballot gold jacket, at least Belichick will supposedly have something to do on the day of the big ceremony.

The Class of 2026 HOF inductees will be revealed at NFL Honors on Feb. 5. Shockingly enough, Patriots owner Robert Kraft could get in, while Belichick watches on.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated