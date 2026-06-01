DL Jaderian Jones Becomes Fifth Cal Commitment in Five Days

Defensive lineman Jaderian Jones, a three-star prospect from Dallas, Texas, announced on social media on Monday that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2027.

The 6-foot-2, 300-pound Jones chose Cal over offers from Miami, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Mississippi, Texas Tech, SMU, Florida State, UCLA, Missouri , Georgia Tech and Mississippi State, among others. Cal and SMU reportedly were the two finalists for his services.

Jones was among the players that visited the Cal campus over the weekend, and he becomes the fifth player to commit to Cal in the past five days. The Bears have 15 commitments for the class of 2027 at the moment.

Jones, who attends South Oak Cliff High School, is ranked as the 48th-best defensive line prospect by 247Sports, and 97th by 247Sports Composite. ESPN ranks Jones as the 46th-best defensive line prospect, and Rivals Industry Composite ranks him 62nd.

As a junior in 2025, Jones had 75 tackles, including six sacks and 21 tackles for loss.

Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi was a defensive lineman at Cal and has been a defensive line coach throughout his coaching career, so he takes special interest in defensive linemen such as Jones. The only difference is that Lupoi was a defensive end at Cal, while Jones is expected to be a defensive tackle at Cal.

Cal's recruiting class was ranked 22nd in the country by 247Sports and 21st by Rivals as of Monday morning, before Jones' commitment. At this stage of the recruiting process, the class rankings seem to change by the minute.

Check out JaDerian Jones' JaDerian Jones Junior Highlights on @Hudl https://t.co/vzmE9pbkW4 #hudl — California Golden Bears on SI (@jakecurtis53) June 1, 2026

The four other players who committed to Cal in the past five days were quarterback Dane Weber, offensive tackle Joshua Bunni, athlete Elyjah Staples and tight end Rahzario Edwards.