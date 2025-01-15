ESPN Names Cal CB Nohl Williams a First-Team All-American
Cal cornerback has been named to a number of All-American teams after his outstanding 2024 season, and he added an honor on Wednesday when ESPN named him toits first-team All-America squad.
ESPN named two cornerbacks to its first-team All-America squad, and Nohl was selected along with Jahdae Barron of Texas.
No Cal players were named to ESPN's second-team All-America squad.
Here is what ESPN said about Williams, who led the nation in interceptions wih seven.
CB: Nohl Williams, California
In his second season at Cal after transferring from UNLV, Williams led all FBS players with seven interceptions and tied for third with 16 passes defended. He finished his college career with 14 interceptions and scored touchdowns this season on an 80-yard kickoff return in the opener against UC Davis and a 40-yard interception return against Cam Ward and Miami in a 39-38 loss to the Hurricanes.
Williams was one of three players from ACC to be named to the first team, along with quarterback Cam Ward of Miami and defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku of Boston College.
The Big Ten had eight representatives on the first team, including three from Ohio State, and the Southeastern Conference also had eight players on the first team, including three from Texas.
Williams' NFL stock has risen as much as any player in the country this past season, but it remains unclear when or if he will be taken in the upcoming NFL draft. He could go as high as the second round or anytime thereafter. His NFL draft position will become more certain after he plays in the Senior Bowl on Saturday, February 1.
Cal has sent a number of defensive backs to the NFL in recent years, with Camryn Bynum (Vikings), Ashtyn Davis (Jets), Jaylinn Hawkins (Patriots), Elijah Hicks (Bears) and Patrick McMorris (Dolphins) on NFL rosters this season. That tradition won't hurt Williams in the minds of NFL scouts.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Williams has the size to play cornerback in the NFL, and his ball skills are pro level.
