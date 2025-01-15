Ex-Cal LB Ron Rivera a Candidate to Be Chicago Bears' Head Coach
Former Cal linebacker Ron Rivera is one of a number of people ESPN listed on Wednesday as candidates for the Chicago Bears' vacant head coaching position.
Former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is the biggest name on the long list of possibilities, and he reportedly traveled to Chicago on Wednesday to be interviewed.
But Rivera has already been interviewed by the Bears. In fact, he was the first person to be interviewed in person for the job. He is also believed to be one of many candidates for the New York Jets head coaching job.
Rivera has beeen an NFL head coach twice previously, running the show for the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers, and he was twice named NFL coach of the year.
Rivera was a consensus All-America linebacker at Cal in 1983, and played nine NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears. He was also a defensive coordinator for the NFL's Bears before becoming a head coach.
In recent years, Rivera has been a major supporter of Cal's NIL collective. In 2023 he helped spearhead Cal's successful drive to get $1 million in donations.
Here is what ESPN said about Rivera's candidacy for the Chicago Bears' vacancy:
Ron Rivera, former Commanders and Carolina Panthers head coach: Rivera was the first candidate the Bears interviewed in person Jan. 12. He spent 13 years as a head coach of two NFL franchises (Washington and Carolina) and compiled a 102-103 record while being twice named Coach of the Year. He also guided the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season.
Rivera hasn't had a winning season in the NFL since 2017 but boasts experience in building the type of culture that Poles, Warren and chairman George McCaskey believe is pivotal in getting the Bears back on track. The 63-year-old was a linebacker for the Bears for nine seasons and was the team's defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2006.
The Bears finished with a 5-12 record this season, and head coach Matt Eberflus was fired. The Bears' quarterback this past season was rookie Caleb Williams, who was the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
