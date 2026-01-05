Super Bowl 60 Odds: Seahawks, Rams, Broncos Top Odds; Dark Horse to Bet?
A 272-game road to the playoffs has been completed in the NFL, and now just 14 teams remain with one goal in mind: winning the Lombardi Trophy.
Super Bowl 60 is set to take place next month, and the odds to win it all appear to be more wide open than ever with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs out of the playoffs in the AFC.
Sam Darnold’s Seattle Seahawks and Bo Nix’s Denver Broncos are the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences, but it’s Seattle (+350) that is the favorite to win the Super Bowl.
In fact, five teams – Seattle, the Los Angeles Rams, Denver, Philadelphia and New England – have shorter than 10/1 odds to win Super Bowl LX entering wild card weekend.
That group doesn’t include reigning league MVP Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, who are +1000 to win the Super Bowl as the No. 6 seed in the AFC. There are several wild card teams that are priced above division winners, including the Rams, Bills and Houston Texans.
That should make for an interesting postseason, especially since there are multiple road favorites set for wild card weekend, including the Rams as 9.5-point favorites in Carolina.
Depending upon your portfolio of futures bets to this point in the season, there may or may not be teams that you’d like to target in this market. However, the 2025 season has shown us that there is a ton of new blood in the playoffs, especially with teams like New England, Chicago, Jacksonville, Seattle and Carolina going from missing the playoffs in 2024 to division winners in the 2025 season.
Let’s take a look at the latest Super Bowl odds and a few dark horse teams to consider entering these wild card matchups.
Latest Odds to Win the Super Bowl
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Seattle Seahawks: +350
- Los Angeles Rams: +425
- Denver Broncos: +650
- Philadelphia Eagles: +950
- New England Patriots: +950
- Buffalo Bills: +1000
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +1300
- Houston Texans: +1300
- Green Bay Packers: +2200
- Chicago Bears: +2200
- San Francisco 49ers: +2800
- Los Angeles Chargers: +2800
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +4500
- Carolina Panthers: +15000
Best Long Shot Bets to Win Super Bowl 60
San Francisco 49ers (+2800)
San Francisco blew a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC in Week 18, losing to the Seahawks, but it may be a little undervalued at +2800 to win the Super Bowl.
The 49ers have one of the best offenses in the NFL, and they’ve lost just one game since Brock Purdy (toe) returned to the lineup in the second half of the season. While the team’s wild card matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles is a tough one, there are some questions at the top of the NFC with the Panthers (No. 4), Bears (No. 2) and Seahawks (No. 1) all trotting out inexperienced playoff quarterbacks.
San Francisco has made the Super Bowl with Purdy before, and while the team’s defense has been ravaged by injuries, it has wins over the Rams, Seahawks and Bears this season. With Super Bowl LX set to take place in Santa Clara, the 49ers could have a home game if they win the NFC.
I like them a lot more at this price than both Green Bay (+2200) and Chicago (+2200) who are ahead of them in the odds.
Jacksonville Jaguars (+1300)
Jacksonville enters the playoffs on an eight-game winning streak, and there’s a chance it will face its toughest test on wild card weekend against the Bills and Josh Allen.
Jacksonville is a home underdog in that game, but it already has a 14-point win in Denver under its belt and has been humming on offense over the last month. The Jaguars should be able to run the ball on Buffalo’s No. 31 rush defense, and Allen doesn’t exactly have elite weapons on the outside to rely on if this turns into a shootout.
The betting market is obviously going to favor Allen, but Trevor Lawrence has played at an MVP level over the last month and a half. He’s also had some playoff success, erasing a huge deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers a few seasons ago before losing a one-score game to Kansas City.
Since Denver and New England have a ton of questions as the No. 1 and 2 seeds (Denver’s offense and New England’s weak strength of schedule), there’s a chance the Jaguars can advance through their wild card matchup and eventually play the AFC title game at home.
I don’t mind them as the team with the seventh-best odds to win it all.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.