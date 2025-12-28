Bears vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 17 (Can Chicago Pull Off Upset?)
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears continue to pull off improbable wins, and they have a chance to clinch the NFC North in Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Chicago beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 16, and it has clinched a playoff spot and sits in the No. 2 spot in the NFC heading into this Sunday Night Football matchup.
Meanwhile, the 49ers picked up a huge win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16, moving to the No. 5 spot in the NFC at 11-4. San Francisco is 5-0 since Brock Purdy (toe) returned to the lineup, and it’s made due on defense even with Fred Warner and Nick Bosa out for the season.
Can the Bears hang around as road underdogs in Week 17?
This could be a potential playoff preview, especially if the 49ers end up in a wild card spot.
With just two weeks left in the regular season, we’re not stopping now! Here’s my prediction for a crucial NFC battle between two playoff teams.
Bears vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bears +3 (-110)
- 49ers -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bears: +140
- 49ers: -166
Total
- 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
After the 49ers’ win over the Colts in Week 16, there has been some movement towards Kyle Shanahan’s group in this matchup. The 49ers opened as 2.5-point favorites, but they are now favored by three points on Sunday night.
San Francisco 7-2-1 against the spread when favored this season, but the Bears have been solid as underdogs, covering in five of their eight games in that spot.
Bears vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, where he bets on every game, every week:
I'm willing to go down with the ship that the Bears aren't a good football team. Another week, another string of unbelievably good luck leading to them winning on the final play of the game. Jordan Love was hurt in the first half, and the Bears still found themselves down 10 points late in the game. A recovered onside kick later, and Chicago was able to force overtime, where they'd eventually win. Despite the win, the Bears are still ranked just 16th in total DVOA, and if you eliminate their takeaways, their defense is in the bottom 10 in virtually every metric.
The 49ers are the better team in most areas, and the Bears' luck is bound to run out sooner or later. I'll take the 49ers as slight home favorites.
MacMillan is backing the 49ers to win this game, but I think there’s a chance we see an upset. I know, not great when we’re on different sides!
Still, I expect this game to be close, especially since the Bears have made so many fourth-quarter comebacks this season.
San Francisco is rolling on offense, but the defense struggled to slow down Philip Rivers in Week 16 and allowed 24 points to the Tennessee Titans in Week 15. I think that helps the Bears hang around, especially with this spread now at the key number of 3.
Final Score Prediction: 49ers 30, Bears 27
