Ex-Cal Star Nohl Williams Does Well in Bench Press at Combine
Former Cal cornerback Nohl Williams finished up his NFL Combine participation with an excellent effort on the bench press on Saturday.
Williams pumped out 19 repetitions on the 225-pound weight in the bench press event. That was the second-most reps of the seven cornerbacks who participated in that event and only two shy of the best. Only Western Kentucky’s Upton Stout was better, completing 21 repetitions.
No other cornerback besides Williams and Stout did more than 16 repetitions.
Williams was tied for the third-best bench press showing of all defensive backs. Former Cal safety Criag Woodson completed 13 repetitions on the bench press, and that placed him fifth among the seven safeties who performed bench presses. South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori had the most repetitions among safeties with 20.
Williams, an All-American who led the nation with his seven interceptions, is expected to be the first Cal player selected in the 2025 NFL draft, which runs April 24-26. But it’s difficult to get a read on his draft status. He could go anywhere from the second to the fifth round.
He completed his Combine performance with a 4.50 time in the 40, a 33.50-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot broad jump. Williams’ best showing came in the bench press.
Woodson has a good chance to be taken in the late rounds of the draft, but his strengths are his football intelligence and instincts. He had a broad jump of 10 feet, 7 inches, a vertical jump of 36 inches, and a 40 time of 4.45 seconds. His 40 time should end any concern NFL scouts had about his speed.
Cornerback Marcus Harris was the third former Cal defensive back who was at the Combine in Indianapolis, but he had limited participation. He did not participate in the bench press. Harris’ only measured event at the Combine was the 40-yard dash, posting a time of 4.45 seconds in that event.
Harris is hoping to get selected on the third day of the draft, but may go undrafted.
All three Cal defensive backs as well as Teddye Buchanan and other Cal players could run through similar events for NFL scouts on Cal Pro Day in Berkeley on March 20.
