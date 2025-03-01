Kicker-Punter Erik Peters Commits to Cal for 2025
Cal added another kicker for next season.
Erik Peters, a place-kicker and punter from Houston, Texas, announced on social media on Thursday, that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2025.
Peters chose the Golden Bears over Division I offers from Charlotte of the American Athletic Conference and the University of Ohio of the Mid-American Conference.
According to MaxPreps, Peers made 11 of 17 field-goal attempts, with a long of 49 yards.
Derek Morris and Ryan Coe did the place-kicking for Cal last season, but Coe is out of college eligibiliy and Morris transferred to the Universiy of Massachusetts.
In December, Cal added Kyle Cunanan, a kicker who transferred from Charlotte after the 2024 season, but he may have to compete with Peters for the kicking job. Cunanan made all five of his field-goal attempts last season, but none was longer than 31 yards. Stephen Rusnak did most of the place-kicking for Charlotte in 2024.
It's also possible Cal will try Peters as a punter. He received high marks for his punting at Lamar High School, and the Bears are in need of a punter becasue Lachlan Wilson is out of eligibiliy after being the Golden Bears' punter the past two seasons.
