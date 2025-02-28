Nohl Williams Runs 4.50 in 40 at Combine; Teddye Buchanan Excels in Bench Press
Linebacker Teddye Buchanan and cornerback Nohl Williams were the Cal players that received the most attention at the NFL Combine on Friday in Indiapolis.
Buchanan had the bes broad jump of all linebackers on the Combine on Thursday, and in Friday he tied for the best bench press performance of the seven linebackers who participated in tha event. Buchanan pumped out 26 repetitions with 225 pounds loaded on the bar.
That tied Nick Martin of Oklahoma State for the most by a linebacker, and those two were at least four reps better than any other linebacker who tested.
Cal cornerback Williams is expected to be the first Cal player taken in the upcoming NFL draft, and although he may not have helped his draft status with his performance in the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, he probably did not hurt it either.
Williams ran 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which was far from the best time recorded by cornerbacks on Friday, but should be good enough so NFL teams are not scared away.
Williams' time was tied for the 18th-fastest of the 24 cornerbacks who ran the 40, and was considerably slower that he fastest time by a cornerback, which was 4.28 seconds by Maxwell Hairson of Kentucky. Speed is a critical factor for corners, but 4.5 should satisfy most NFL scouts.
Cal's other 2024 starting cornerback, Marcus Harris, and Cal safety Criag Woodson also participated in the events for defensive backs on Friday, and Harris had a pretty good time of 4.45 seconds in the 40.
Harris needed a big day at the Combine to improve his draft status. He might be taken in the late rounds, but might go undrafted.
Woodson depends on his inteligence and instincts to performan on a football field, and he is apt to be taken on the last day of the draft, when rounds four through seven are selected, so his Combine results had less impact on his draft status.
But the focus was on Williams, a first-team All-America selection this past season when he led the nation in interceptions with seven. There is considerable debate about when he will be taken in the upcoming NFL draft, although he most likely will be selected between the second and fourth rounds..
Williams probably did not perform as well as he had hoped in the jumping events, but he certainly did not embarrass himself nor did he hurt his draft status significantly.
Williams had a leap of 33.50 inches in the vertical jump, which placed him 15th among the 22 cornerbacks who participated in that event. A jump of an inch and half higher would have moved him all the way to 11th-best, but Williams well behind the best vertical jump by a cornerback, which was recorded by Caleb Ransaw of Tulane, who leaped 40.0 inches. .
Williams had a decent result in the broad jump with a leap of 10 feet even. His jump tied for the 16th-best result of the 22 cornerbacks who participated in the broad jump, but Williams was just four inches shy of finishing in the top 10.
The best broad jump among cornerbacks was turned in by Robert Longerbeam of Rutgers, who jumped 11 feet, 2 inches..
Harris did not participate in the broad jump or the vertical jump, so we don't know how he would stack up in those events. Presumably, he will do the broad jump on Cal's Pro Day on March 20 when the NFL scouts come to Berkeley to test would-be NFL players.
Williams and Woodson may also do those evens again at Cal Pro Day.
