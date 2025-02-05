Ex-Cal Star Ron Rivera Added to Bears Football Staff
Former Cal linebacker and two-time NFL coach of the year Ron Rivera is returning to Cal in a role with the Bears football program, according to a report by ESPN.
Rivera's role sounds similar to what some colleges are calling a general manager role, although he apparently will not have that title. According to the ESPN report, Rivera would primarly have administrative tasks, including adding a big-picture perspective with an eye on the budget, the coaching staff and the experience of the student-athletes.
Rivera tweeted a message regarding the decision by Bill Belichick to return to coaching at the college level, at North Carolina.
The 63-year-old Rivera is a member of the Cal Athletics Hall of Fame after his outstanding football career with the Golden Bears. He recorded 337 tackles in his Cal career and was an All-American in 1983 when he 26.5 tackles for loss, a school record. He was a second-round choice in the NFL draft and played nine NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears.
He later became an NFL head coach and was named NFL coach of the year in both 2013 and 2015 seasons with the Carolina Panthers, taking the Panthers to the Super Bowl in the 2015 season. He was later the head coach of the Washington Commanders.
Rivera recently expressed an interest in returning to the NFL as a head coach and he was interviewed for the Chicago Bears' opening.
Recently Rivera has been a supporter of Cal's NIL Collective, along with his wife, Stephanie Rivera.
