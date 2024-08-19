Ex-Cal TE Jake Tonges Makes an Impression with 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers have directed six passes in Jake Tonges’ direction in their first two preseason games, and Tonges made receptions on all six.
Tonges, a former Cal tight end, made three catches in three targets for 22 receiving yards in the 49ers’ 16-10 preseason victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday evening in Santa Clara, California.
Last week, Tonges had three receptions for 27 yards on three targets in the 49ers’ 17-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Tonges still faces long odds to make the 49ers’ 53-man roster for the regular season. At least three players are ahead of Tonges on the 49ers’ depth chart at tight end, so he will need to make an impression on special teams to make it with San Francisco.
However, Tonges' odds of making the team improved earlier this month when the 49ers released Logan Thomas, who was expected to be George Kittle's backup at tight end.
Tonges has faced long odds before. He arrived at Cal as a walk-on, but ended up catching 47 passes and scoring four receiving touchdowns with the Golden Bears.
Tonges was signed by the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and he played four regular-season games for Chicago that season, initially as a fullback. He was cut by the Bears just before the start of the 2023 regular-season and he signed with the 49ers as a free agent in the offseason.
Teams are allowed to keep up to 90 players on their rosters until the final cutdown deadline on August 17. Players can be cut in the meantime, though, so Tonges has to hope he remains on the squad so he can play in the 49ers’ final preseason game, on Friday against the Raiders.