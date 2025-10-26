Ex-Cal Wide Receiver Great Continues to Excel in Canada
Kenny Lawler continues to catch passes and score touchdowns.
Lawler, now 10 years removed from his days as Jared Goff’s favorite receiver at Cal, just completed the best of his six seasons in the Canadian Football League, helping the Hamilton Tiger-Cats claim their first East Division title since 2019.
The 31-year-old assembled one of the most prolific seasons in the CFL, catching 86 passes (tied for third in the CFL) for 1,443 yards (tied for second) and a league-leading and 14 touchdowns.
In his first season with the Tiger-Cats, Lawler compiled career highs in all three of those statistical categories while helping Hamilton go from last to first in the East.
The Tiger-Cats (10-7) have a bye to start the playoffs and will face the winner of the Nov. 1 East semifinal between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-8) vs. Montreal Alouettes (10-8). The East final is set for Nov. 8, with the winner advancing to the Grey Cup championship game on Nov. 16.
Hamilton twice defeated Montreal this season and split its two matchups vs. Winnipeg.
Lawler played three seasons (2013-14-15) at Cal, catching 143 passes for 1,706 yards and 27 touchdowns, including 13 in his final season to help the Bears post an 8-5 record.
He had four games with three TD receptions at Cal, including at least one each season.
Goff enjoyed a pretty nice season as well in 2015. He passed for 4,719 yards and 43 touchdown — both still Cal records — and went on to become the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.
Now in his 10th season, Goff is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and enters this week with 36,689 career passing yards and 237 touchdowns. Goff’s Detroit Lions, 5-2 and in second place in the NFL North, have a bye this weekend.
Lawler, who was drafted in the seventh round by the Seattle Seahawks, never played in the NFL.
But he has thrived north of the border, helping Winnipeg win Grey Cup times in 2019 and 2021. He had 64 receptions and a CFL-leading 1,014 yards in ’21.
Lawler had two touchdown receptions in three different games this season and on July 4 caught seven passes for 207 yards and three TDs in a 51-38 win over the Toronto Argonauts.
His career totals in the CFL: 342 receptions for 5,551 yards with 39 touchdowns.
