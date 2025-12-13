NFL Week 15 Best Bets (Predictions for Lions vs. Rams, Packers vs. Broncos on Sunday)
Bye weeks are gone, playoff spots are up for grabs and there are plenty of best bets to make on Sunday for the Week 15 action in the NFL.
There are a ton of great games to dive into this week, including the New England Patriots taking on the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos hosting the Green Bay Packers. The results of those two games could have major implications with who is atop the AFC after Week 15.
Each week, SI’s Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan share their favorite bets for Sunday’s games every week, and we're coming off a wild ride in Week 14.
MacMillan crushed his underdog pick, as the Houston Texans won outright as 3.5-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.
But, with every great win, there also seems to come a bad beat. Dewey had the UNDER in the Denver Broncos-Las Vegas Raiders game at 40.5, and that came up short when Las Vegas kicked a field goal -- while being down 10 -- as time expired to cut a 24-14 deficit to 24-17. So, the total missed by one point all because of that final kick from Daniel Carlson.
Can we rebound from that brutal beat in Week 15?
This week, we're eyeing two of the top games on the slate in the Los Angeles Rams-Detroit Lions clash and the Broncos' matchup with the Packers.
Here's a breakdown for each of these picks for Sunday's action!
NFL Best Bets for Week 15
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Denver Broncos +2.5 (-110) vs. Green Bay Packers – Peter Dewey
- Los Angeles Rams -5.5 (-115) vs. Detroit Lions – Iain MacMillan
Denver Broncos +2.5 (-110) vs. Green Bay Packers – Peter Dewey
This matchup has a ton of playoff implications with Denver holding the No. 1 seed in the AFC and Green Bay holding the No. 2 seed in the NFC.
I think Denver is undervalued at home in this matchup, even though it hasn't put together a ton of dominant wins this season. The Broncos have shown they can compete with anyone, going 3-0-1 against the spread as underdogs, and they're a perfect 6-0 at home in 2025.
So, I love getting points with them at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.
Green Bay is coming off a huge home win over the Chicago Bears, but it didn't exactly pull away in that game, as Chicago was driving to tie (or win) before an interception in the end zone. The Packers are just 1-4 against the spread as road favorites this season, and I am not sold on their offense rolling against Denver.
The Broncos rank No. 1 in the NFL in yards per play allowed and No. 9 in total defensive EPA/Play. They're a little better againt the pass, especially since their pass rush is by far the best in the league, racking up 55 sacks (11 more than the next closest team). Green Bay has an elite passing offense (and it's No. 1 in EPA/Play), but the Broncos have allowed opposing passers to complete just 58.3 percent of their passes.
So, I don't think Jordan Love is going to be able to move the ball at will against Pat Surtain II and the rest of this Denver secondary.
The Broncos offense is the main concern in this game, but Green Bay is just 15th in EPA/Play on defense and has struggled to cover as a favorite (5-6 overall) all season. I'll take the points with a Denver team that has dominated in one-score games, going 9-2 this season.
Los Angeles Rams -5.5 (-115) vs. Detroit Lions – Iain MacMillan
The betting odds don't lie. The Los Angeles Rams Rams are significant Super Bowl favorites for good reason, and they stand head and shoulders above the rest of the NFL.
They rank first in offensive DVOA and third in defensive DVOA. While the Detroit Lions are also arguably better than their record, it's going to be hard for them to make up for the plethora of injuries they're dealing with.
Both of their starting safeties are likely out for this game, along with their No. 1 cornerback and a few other defensive pieces. That's bad news for them when their job is to try to stop the MVP favorite, Matthew Stafford.
The Rams offense will rack up points, and their defense will do enough to keep the Lions in check. I'll lay the points with Los Angeles.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.