Cal Sports Report

Fernando Mendoza, Derek Morris Named ACC Players of the Week

Cal's Mendoza named top quarterback and Bears freshman kicker Morris gets top specialist honor following 44-7 win over Oregon State

Jake Curtis

Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza
Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:


Cal took home two ACC player-of-the-week awards as the conference announced Monday that Fernando Mendoza was named quarterback of the week and freshman place-kicker Derek Morris was named specialist of the week.

They were honored based on their performances in Cal’s 44-7 victory over Oregon State in Berkeley on Saturday.

Mendoza had perhaps his best day in his Cal career as he passed for a career-high 364 yards while completing 27-of-36 passes with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Mendoza even had the unusual honor of having a touchdown reception on a pass that he threw. On that play, which began from the Oregon State 9-yard line, Mondoza completed a short pass to Jaivian Thomas, who caught the ball at the 12-yard line and was stopped immediately. However, before he went down, Thomas lateraled to Mendoza, who caught the ball at the 15-yard line and ran in for the score.  Mendoza got credit for 15 receiving yards and a receiving touchdowns but did not get credit for a reception in a weird statistical application.  So he ended the day with 0 receptions, 15 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown.

Morris’ honor was redemption for what had occurred the previous week.

He missed a 28-yard field goal attempt with less than two minutes left in a one-point loss to North Carolina State on October 19.

But this past Saturday he tied a school record with five made field goals against Oregon State, going 5-for-5 and hitting on attempts from 46, 33, 19, 25 and 38 yards.

It was the third time a Cal kicker has made five field goals, tying the marks of Mark Jensen vs. Air Force (Sept. 21, 2002) and Matt Anderson vs. UCLA (November 26, 2016).

Morris is now 8-for-9 on field goal attempts since replacing Ryan Coe as the Bears’ place-kicker.

The two weekly honors are Cal's third and fourth as a member of the ACC. Linebacker Teddye Buchanan and defensive back Nohl Williams were named the ACC players of the week at their positions after the September 9 road win over Auburn.

Cal (4-4, 0-4 ACC) enters its second bye week of the season before returning to action on Friday, November 8, at Wake Forest. The game starts at 5 p.m. Pacific time and will be televised on the ACC Network.

Cal is alone in last place in the ACC and is the only ACC team without a conference win.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Published |Modified
Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

Home/Football