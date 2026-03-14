Virginia vs. Duke Prediction, Odds for ACC Tournament Final

The Duke Blue Devils are the top college basketball team in the nation, and now, before heading into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed, they will get a chance to claim the ACC Championship.

Standing in their way are the Virginia Cavaliers, who, to their credit, finished second in the ACC in the regular season and are also a nationally ranked team. With that being said, Duke blew past Virginia by a score of 77-51 in their only regular-season matchup on February 28.

Will we see a similar outcome in the final, or will Virginia put up a fight?

Virginia vs. Duke Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Virginia +8.5 (-102)

Duke -8.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Virginia +285

Duke -365

Total

OVER 139.5 (-115)

UNDER 139.5 (-105)

Virginia vs. Duke How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 14

Game Time: 8:30 pm ET

Venue: Spectrum

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Virginia Record: 29-4 (15-3 in ACC)

Duke Record: 31-2 (17-1 in ACC)

Virginia vs. Duke Betting Trends

Virginia is 17-15-2 ATS this season

The UNDER is 20-14 in Virginia games this season

Duke is 18-14 ATS this season

The UNDER is 22-11 in Duke games this season

Virginia vs. Duke Key Player to Watch

Cameron Boozer, F - Duke Blue Devils

Big players make big plays in big games, and that's what Cameron Boozer did in the semifinals against Clemson, putting up 24 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists. It's time for the best player in the country to level up his play one more notch and show the world why he's the rightful overwhelming favorite to win the Wooden Award.

Virginia vs. Duke Prediction and Pick

Duke is on another level, and as long as they bring their best stuff, there isn't a team in the country that can beat them, let alone the ACC. They rank 14th in effective field goal percentage and first in defensive efficiency, well ahead of Virginia, which ranks 57th and 31st in those two metrics.

Duke proved they're the better team when they faced Virginia in the regular season, and they'll prove it again in the ACC Final.

Pick: Duke -8.5 (-120)

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