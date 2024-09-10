Fernando Mendoza Is Cal's Clear Starting Quarterback Now
Cal head coach Justin Wilcox made it clear on Tuesday that Fernando Mendoza is now the Bears’ starting quarterback, but Wilcox noted that situations during a game could affect the choice at that position.
“Fernando will be our starting quarterback,” Wilcox said. “We think Chandler [Rogers] can do some good things to help our team, as he did last game, having a big first down. But Fernando has done a really good job, obviously last week, especially in the first half, was incredibly efficient. Still really bullish on that room. I think those guys are good football players and can help us win.”
Mendoza earned the right to be the unquestioned starter for Saturday night’s home game against San Diego State with his excellent performance in Cal’s 21-14 road victory over Auburn.
In the first two games Cal coaches had planned to use both Mendoza and Rogers at quarterback.
Does Wilcox still plan on playing Chandler at times this week against San Diego State?
“A lot of things happen during games,” Wilcox said. “We planned on Chandler honestly going in earlier last week, and then Fernando was 19-for-21 in the first half, so we changed. So I understand the question, but this is a dynamic environment we’re living in, a lot of things can happen. Fernando did a heck of a job, and we’re really glad that Chandler’s on our team.”
Fernando completed 17 of his first 18 passes with two touchdown throws on Saturday, helping Cal take control on that road game. There was no choice but to abandon the plan to insert Rogers in that contest, and Mendoza played the entire game until he was sidelined briefly in the fourth quarter with an injury.
Mendoza finished the game 25-for-36 for 233 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Over the first two games, Mendoza has completed 40 passes in 58 attempts for 391 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 142.6 passer rating. The zero interceptions are particularly relevant because Mendoza threw 10 interceptions in his eight starts last season.
Rogers, a sixth-year senior who was a starter at North Texas last year, has not had much opportunity to show his talents this season. He was 3-for-6 for 21 yards in the opener against UC Davis, with Mendoza playing most of that game, and Rogers played only five snaps against Auburn without attempting a pass. As Wilcox mentioned, Rogers’ 14-yard run on a second-and-9 play gave Cal an important first down with 3:02 remaining in the game.
However, it appears Mendoza will be Cal’s quarterback unless a situation during a game calls for a change – whether it be ineffectiveness by Mendoza and or the need for a running threat that Rogers can provide. Rogers has carried the ball seven times for 31 yards and is a threat on the option or a straight quarterback run.