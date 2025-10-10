Indiana vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
A pair of top-10 teams face off in one of the games of the week in college football in Week 7, as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers.
This matchup features two potential Heisman Trophy winners in Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore, but the Ducks are the team that is favored in this matchup.
Neither team has lost a game yet this season, but Oregon is coming out of a bye after beating Penn State on the road in Week 5.
Indiana, on the other hand, played a close game with Iowa in Week 5, winning by five points. The Hoosiers do have an impressive 63-10 win over a top-25 team in Illinois from earlier this season.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Week 7 of the college football season.
Indiana vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Indiana +7.5 (-110)
- Oregon -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Indiana: +240
- Oregon: -298
Total
- 54.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Indiana vs. Oregon How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 11
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Indiana record: 5-0
- Oregon record: 5-0
Indiana vs. Oregon Key Players to Watch
Dante Moore, Quarterback, Oregon
A co-favorite to win the Heisman this season, Moore has been terrific for the Ducks in 2025. The star quarterback has thrown for 1,210 yards, 14 touchdowns and just one interception while adding another 122 yards on the ground.
He had a strong showing against Penn State, racking up 248 passing yards and three scores in an overtime win.
Now, Moore has a chance to make a real Heisman statement against Mendoza, who leads the Big Ten with 16 passing touchdowns this season. The Hoosiers also have a solid defense – seventh in EPA/Pass – that should make things tough on the Oregon quarterback.
Indiana vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
Oregon has really played one tough team – Penn State – so far this season, and there’s no doubt that Mendoza is the best quarterback that the Ducks will encounter through six games.
Oddsmakers have set this spread at 7.5, but I think Indiana has a real chance to cover the number for the fourth time in six games.
The Hoosiers not only are No. 7 in EPA/Play on defense, but they are No. 2 in the country in Net EPA/Play and in the top three in both offensive and defensive success rate. The Hoosiers also haven’t had a ton of tough games, but they have the quarterback play that is needed to keep up with this Oregon team.
The Ducks are No. 3 in the country in Net EPA/Play, so these teams are pretty evenly matched – even though this game is in Oregon.
I wouldn't be shocked to see a shootout, but I’m interested in how Oregon handles an elite quarterback on defense. The Ducks held Drew Allar to 137 passing yards in Week 5, but Mendoza and this Indiana attack are much more potent.
With this line through the key number of seven, I’ll take the points between these two College Football Playoff contenders.
Pick: Indiana +7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.