Final Game-Day Cal-SMU Injury Report: Three Bears Receivers Out

The final game-day injury report for Cal's Saturday morning game at No. 23 SMU was posted two hours before kickoff and the Bears will be without three wide receivers, its starting center and its starting running back.

Cal's top two wide receivers -- Chase Hendricks and Ian Strong -- will be available Saturday for quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who is expected to be the starter, even though coach Tosh Lupoi has not announced a starter at that position..

However, the Bears will be without three other wide receivers who were expected to receive playing time -- Cooper Perry (eight catches, 111 yards), Jordan King (11 catches, 108 yards) and Mark Hamper (five catches, 60 yards).

Starting center Bastian Swinney and offensive tackle Jimothy Lewis Jr., who has started two games this season, are both out, but offensive guard Sioape Vatikani, who was listed as questionable earlier in the week is available for Saturday's game.

Defensive tackle Jericho Johnson is available after being liste as questionable early in the week, but defensive lineman Nate Burrell has been declared out for the game.

Adam Mohammed, the Bears' leading rusher, and No. 2 running back Carter Vargas were declared out earlier in the week, and it's not clear when or if either will return this season.

However, running back Ashten Emory is available after leaving last week's game with an injury, and he is likely to be the Bears' prime running back against the Mustangs.

Cal tight end Dorian Thomas, who was an all-Mountain West selection last year at New Mexico, has been limited all season and will not play against SMU.

For SMU, No. 2 running back Dramekco Green, defensive end Ira Singleton IV and safety Ahmaad Moses have been declared out, and safety Tyren Polley Jr., the Mustangs' second-leading tackler, suffered a season-ending pectoral injury last week.

Final Injury Report | The ACC

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