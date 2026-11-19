Every week during the football season we ask someone who cover Cal’s next opponent to answer five questions about that opponent.

This week we put five questions to Harold Gutmann, who covers Stanford or the San Jose Mercury-News. Cal (3-7, 2-5 ACC) hosts Stanford (5-5, 4-5 ACC) in the 129th Big Game at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

We provide a text of his answers, but you may want to watch the video to get context.

---1. How would you assess Tavita Pritchard’s performance in his first season as a head coach?

“I would say that he’s exceeded pretty much everyone’s expectations, although there was one person who picked them first in the preseason media poll, so he didn’t exceed that person’s expectations, but they were picked last.

“There wasn’t much reason to expect a dramatic turnaround his first season. But the fact they’re playing for bowl-eligibility this Saturday, that’s better than most people expected.

“They’ve developed an identity offensively; he’s obviously got the players bought in. There’s certainly work to be done, but I’d say it’s gone pretty well so far.”

---2. How has Stanford exceeded expectations this season, especially lately?

“It’s not just catching the breaks here and there. The game they’ve won, it’s not like they’ve been lucky to win. The offense has been pretty productive. [Quarterback] Davis Warren’s in the top half of the ACC when it comes to the passing metrics. I think the offensive line, it’s gotten healthier; it’s made really good strides, so the team’s found a running game it can build around.

“They established some momentum with their home wins, but this win over Virginia Tech, winning on the road against a winning team, I think shows that they can put together a complete performance.

“They’ve actually gotten healthier; I know a lot of teams have suffered a lot of injuries, Stanford has a well, but especially on the offensive line, they’ve actually gotten healthier, they’ve gotten more continuity, playing with greater confidence. Just getting that running game going has really helped them.”

---3. Micah Ford is second in the ACC in rushing with 900 yards, including 550 yards over the past four games. Why has he been so effective lately?

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“Like I said on the previous question, the offensive line has actually gotten a lot healthier, a lot more continuity on offense. Certainly there has been really good balance as well [on offense], which has helped him. Davis Warren, their sixth-year quarterback, has had more time to feel comfortable in the pocket. They’ve been throwing the ball a lot, even with the productive ground game. So it kind of forces defenses to respect both areas.

“But I think a lot of it just comes down to Micah. He deserves a lot of credit. He’s a really physical, productive back. Certainly can make yards after contact, really good vision, so he can turn kind of ordinary runs into big gains.

“He’s really versatile. He contributes a lot coming out of the backfield [as a receiver] as well, so defenses have to respect all aspects of his game.”

---4. Stanford ranks 134th of 138 FBS teams in both scoring defense and total defense. What is the story on that side of the ball and how is Stanford 5-5 despite that?

“They’re still able to win because they’re putting up a lot of points on offense. Scoring 40 last week against Virginia Tech; they’re in the 30’s against Hawaii and NC State and Elon.

“Defense, it’s definitely been a challenge . . . They have a first-year defensive coordinator in Kris Richard. This is his first college season. He has a lot of NFL experience, but there’s definitely been some challenges converting that to a college defense. Definitely been a rebuilding project over there.

“They’ve lost a ton of [defensive] talent over the past couple years, just a lot of guys transferring out and not many talented defenders transferring in. They’ve been trying to build their way up through recruiting, the old-fashioned way, but it takes a lot of time.

“I think with the new system there’s been a lot of miscommunication and it’s definitely been a challenge.”

---5. What has general manager Andrew Luck’s impact been on the football program?

“For starters, he’s just brought a lot of credibility and a clear sense of direction to the program that really desperately needed both.

“Obviously one of the most accomplished players in Stanford football history, he knows what it takes to compete at a high level, and he just has that stature to get alumni and donors and prospective players to pay attention.

“Beyond the name recognition, I think he’s really helped Stanford kind of modernize the way it operates its football program. They were certainly late to the game in NIL, transfers, revenue-sharing, all that, but I think he’s sort of sped up the process to improve roster management and strengthen recruiting and making sure the program has the financial resources to compete.”

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