Big Game hype suggests that the result of Cal’s annual game against Bay Area rival Stanford can make or break the Bears’ season.

“The Big Game, it can save the season,” former Cal star Jahvid Best said this week. “If they didn’t win any games but they won this game, I’d be happy.”

But is that just rivalry-game talk? Would Cal fans and administrators be happy with Cal’s 2026 season if the Bears, which are 3-7 and carry a four-game losing streak, beat Stanford in Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. game in Berkeley?

On the other hand, how would the season be viewed if the Bears lose to the Cardinal, which is 5-5 but was picked to finish last in the ACC in the preseason poll? And how would the margin of victory or defeat on Saturday change the public’s perception of Cal’s first season under Tosh Lupoi?

Cal won the Big Game in two of the three seasons Best was at Cal, although he played in only one of them, rushing for 201 yards in the Bears’ 2008 Big Game victory. But the Bears finished with winning records in all three of those seasons under Jeff Tedford, who had already established himself as a winner at Cal.

Big Game results have had an impact on Cal coaches, though. Joe Kapp had been told he wouldn’t be returning as Cal’s head coach for 1987 three weeks before the 1986 Big Game. But when the 1-9 Bears, who were 21-point underdogs, shocked the 16th-ranked, 7-2 Cardinal 17-11, the Cal players picked Kapp up and carried him off the sideline to the cheers of the home crowd.

Kapp still lost his job.

Just last year, Cal was 6-4 and coming off a road upset of 14th-ranked Louisville when the Bears were 4.5-point favorites against Stanford. Cal got blown out 31-10 by the Cardinal, which entered the game with a 3-7 record, and Cal coach Justin Wilcox was fired the next day.

Would Wilcox have kept his job if Cal had defeated Stanford or at least had not lost so decisively? The Bears still had a winning record and a bowl berth in hand after the loss to Stanford. Or was the loss to Stanford merely the final straw after Rivera had placed preseason expectations for a successful 2025 season at “eight, nine wins.”

How college coaches fare against their football rival is sometimes cited as a reason for dismissal.

When John Cooper was fired by Ohio State following the 2000 season, the Associated Press story on the dismissal started with this paragraph.

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Losing to the biggest rival and losing in the biggest games finally caught up with Ohio State University football coach John Cooper.

Cooper was 2-10-1 against Michigan.

"I'm sure that was a big factor, and the reason I won't be coaching here anymore," said Cooper in the AP report via ESPN.

Rivera is unlikely to fire Lupoi after just one season regardless of how the Bears fare on Saturday or in their finale the following Saturday against Pitt.

However, it’s safe to say that the result of Saturday’s Big Game in front of a big crowd at California Memorial Stadium will influence how the 2026 season is viewed.

Beating Stanford is still a big deal for alumni, donors and administrators. A victory over the Cardinal would alleviate some of the pain suffered during a disappointing season that began with high expectations.

The refrain of Cal fans would be, “Well, a least we beat Stanford.” And the victory, especially if it were a lopsided victory, would be seen as providing hope for Lupoi’s future while admitting the bowl-less 2026 season has been a disappointment.

However, like a lot of things in sports, failure will carry a bigger impact and a longer-lasting effect than success. Losing to Stanford for a second straight season will further lower the public’s opinion of Lupoi, especially since the defeat would come at the hands of the Cardinal’s first-year head coach, Tavita Pritchard.

If Cal would lose to Stanford by a large margin after dropping its previous four games this season by a combined 123 points . . . well, we won’t go there.

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