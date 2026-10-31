Game-Day Cal Injury Report: Key Players Suddenly Available

The final game-day injury report for Cal's road game against North Carolina State was posted two hours before the start of Saturday's game, and it provides a much better picture for the Bears.

Running back Adam Mohammed, the Bears' leading rusher who has missed the past four games and was listed as questionable previously this week, is no longer listed on the injury report, so presumably he is available. Ashten Emory, who did most of ball-carrying in Mohammed's absence and was also questionable all week, is also not listed, so presumably is available.

Starting wide receiver In Strong was also listed as questionable all week, but he is no longer listed, so he can be expected to play, although wide receivers Jordan King and Mark Hamper are out for the game.

Linebacker AJ Tuitele, who leads Cal in tackles for loss and sacks, was listed as questionable all week, but he is off the injury list Saturday morning, so he should play although inside linebacker JD McKinley is out.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, all the starting offensive linemen should be available. Guard Tyson Ruffins, offensive tackle Frederick Williams III and offensive tackle Jimothy Lewis Jr. were all listed a questionable on Friday, but all three have been removed from the injury iist on Saturday and are expected to be available.

There are no significant changes on the North Carolina State injury list, which still lists running back Duke Scott as being out, and wide receiver Jojo Trader as questionable.

Saturday injury report | The ACC

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