J.J. Arrington, Alex Morgan, Missy Franklin Top Cal Athletics Hall of Fame Class

The 2026 Cal Athletics Hall of Fame induction class includes nine accomplished men and women from seven sports.

This is a strong class, headlined by women’s soccer icon Alex Morgan, Olympic swim star Missy Franklin and running back J.J. Arrington, the school’s single-season rushing leader.

Morgan (2007-10) was an All-America selection during her time at Cal and went on to international fame at the Olympics and World Cup.

Franklin (2013-15) won five Olympic gold medals, four of the gold, in 2012 before she arrived at Berkeley. But she made huge contributions to the Bears, leading the way to a 2015 NCAA team championship.

Arrington (2003-04) was the Bears’ ground attack counterpunch to quarterback Aaron Rodgers, gaining 2,018 rushing yards ad 15 touchdowns and posting 12 straight 100-yard games in 2004 for the 10-2 Golden Bears.

The nine Golden Bears will be formally honored during the next Cal Athletics Hall of Fame weekend, which will be held in fall of 2027, with both the 2026 and 2027 classes formally inducted.

Here are thumbnail bios on the nine honorees, courtesy of Cal Athletics:

J.J. ARRINGTON – Football (2003-04): Arrington put together one of the most memorable seasons in Cal football history, leading the country with 2,018 rushing yards and finishing eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting. At the time, Arrington was just the 19th player in FBS history and third in the Pac-10/12 to amass at least 2,000 rushing yards in a single season. He helped the Bears to a 10-2 season and a No. 9 national ranking. He went on to become a second-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals.

ANDRE CARTER – Football (1997-2000): Carter was a two-time All-Pac-10 First Team selection during his time with Cal. After his senior season, he won the Morris Trophy as the top defensive lineman in the Pac-10 and was a unanimous All-American. Carter also became a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given to the nation's top defensive player. He was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers and went on to have a 14-year professional career with five different teams.

Missy Franklin | Erich Schlegel

MISSY FRANKLIN – Women's Swimming & Diving (2013-15): Franklin was an American Olympic hero before ever setting foot on Cal's campus, having won four gold medals and a bronze at the 2012 Summer Games in London while still attending high school. She won four individual NCAA titles and three relay crowns for the Bears and led the team to the 2015 NCAA team championship. Franklin was named the 2015 NCAA Swimmer of the Year and won the Honda Award as the top female swimmer in the country.

ERIC FRY – Rugby (2005-10): Fry earned four consecutive All-American honors and helped the Bears capture four national championships. He led Cal to a 26-0 record and was named the most valuable player of the national championship match in 2010. Fry appeared in three World Cups for the U.S. National Team and earned the second-most caps at the Eagles' prop position, trailing only fellow Cal rugby alumnus Mike MacDonald, who is also a member of the Cal Athletics Hall of Fame.

ERV HUNT – Track & Field Coach (1973-2002): Hunt coached Cal track and field for 30 years, producing five top-5 national finishes, 10 in the top-10 and 14 top-20 final rankings. Hunt oversaw five individual NCAA champions, 50 conference titlists and 90 All-Americans. Hunt also served as the head coach for the U.S. Men's National Team at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. Hunt is also a member of the U.S. Track & field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

KARA KOHLER – Women's Rowing (2010-13): Kohler made an immediate impact at Cal, earning 2010 Pac-10 Newcomer of the Year honors. She went on to become a four-time All-American and led the Bears' varsity eight to the 2013 NCAA championship. Kohler appeared in three different Olympics and won the bronze medal in the quadruple sculls at the 2012 Summer Games in London. She also won the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials in the single scull.

ATLEE MAHORN – Track & Field (1986-90): Mahorn was a two-time first-team All-American who also won multiple Pac-10 titles. He still holds the program record in the 200 meters with a mark of 20.20, which was good for second place at the 1988 NCAA Championships. His mark of 10.18 in the 100 meters was the school record for 38 years before it was broken in 2024. Mahorn made three Olympic appearances for Canada and finished fifth in the 200m at the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul.

Alex Morgan | Eric Hartline

ALEX MORGAN – Women's Soccer (2007-10): Morgan was an All-American at Cal who went on to become one of the most impactful female soccer players in American history. A four-time All-Pac-10 selection, she became a fixture on the U.S. National Team, helping Team USA to two World Cup championships (four appearances) and the gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Morgan was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2011 Women's Professional Soccer Draft.

TONY RENDA – Baseball (2010-12): Renda was named the Pac-10 Player of the Year in 2011 and an All-American in 2012. A three-time All-Pac-10 First-Team pick, Renda led the Bears to the 2011 College World Series. He was selected by the Washington Nationals in the second round of the 2012 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

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