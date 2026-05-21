Cal Signs Lefty Point Guard Gabe Sularski to Incoming Freshman Class

Gabe Sularski, a 6-foot-5 point guard from Layton Christian Academy in Utah, signed with Cal on Thursday and will join the Bears’ incoming freshman class next fall.

“What they saw on film, they really believe I can be a good fit in their program,” Sularski said in a phone interview. “I was trying to find the best opportunity and Cal really presented it.”

Sularski is rated as a 3-star prospect by both 247Sports and On3. Those two recruiting websites list him as a wing, but “he’s definitely a point guard,” according to Casey Stanley, his coach at Layton Christian.

“Loves the game, works really hard. One of those guys who comes in the gym early and stays late,” Stanley said. “I think they got a steal.”

Gabe Sularski | Instagram

Sularski grew up in suburban Chicago but his family has ties to Poland and he played in the summer of 2024 for the U16 national team at the FIBA Eurobasket event, where he averaged 16 points, 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds over seven games.

That’s also where Sularski made the permanent transition to point guard, he said.

“It was a really good experience. I played against a lot of high-level European guys,” said Sularski, who scored 24 points against Lithuania and had 20 points and seven assists against the host Greek team.

Stanley said the Cal staff did a great job with Sularski in the recruiting process. “They made him a priority, made him feel like he had the best path forward for playing time, which I think was really important.”

Sularski, who does not turn 18 until late next month, moved to Layton, Utah for this past season. He played on what was otherwise an entirely international roster, averaging 15 points, five rebounds and five assists on a 22-6 team that played a national schedule against elite programs.

Asked to describe Sularski’s game, Stanley said, “Extremely great positional size for being a point guard. He’s a legit 6-5. Excellent feel off pick and rolls. Great passer.

“What’s so unique about him is he’s a lefty but he’s really good going both ways. To be honest, he probably prefers going right as a lefty. He’s totally ambidextrous. It’s crazy to see him do everything with both hands.”

Sularski is the fourth high school player headed to Cal next fall, joining 6-10 Dominykas Daubaris of Lithuania, wing wing Dionycius Bakare and 7-footer Nicolas Mitrovic.

Coach Mark Madsen also has signed five transfers, including Jordan Ross, a point guard who previously played at Georgia and Saint Mary’s.

The Bears enjoyed their best season in a decade this year, posting 22 victories and advancing to the NIT. But four starters from that team have departed, including starting point guard Justin Pippen, who transferred to Ohio State, and freshman backup TT Carr, who also entered the transfer portal.

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